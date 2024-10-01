The day Salma Hayek found herself at her own wedding without telling her

The actress said in an interview with the American edition glamourIn February 2023, how her relatives took her to marry François-Henri Pinault in 2009 without her knowing about it.

There are classic, run-of-the-mill fairy tales, and then there’s Salma Hayek’s story. Who did not believe in marriage at all, found herself in his marriage without knowing it, about twenty years ago. The actress met billionaire François-Henri Pinault during the inauguration of the Palazzo Grassi in Venice in 2006, when she was 40 and he was 44. Three revolutions around the Sun later (so in 2009), on Saturday February 14, the couple tied the ring in the Town Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement. A marriage that Salma Hayek did not plan, as she explained in an interview with American magazine glamour one year ago.

“It was like an intervention. I don’t think I’ve ever told this story. They just took me to the town hall. My parents, my brother, they all conspired against me. “I was afraid of everything to do with a wedding,” she says. “That’s why it was a town hall wedding, that’s because they dragged me there.”

Photographer Mario Testino immortalized Salma Hayek’s preparations for her wedding party in Venice, two months after their wedding in the town hall of Paris. (Venice, April 25, 2009.)

A surprising revelation, after which Sam Reed, the journalist conducting the interview, asked him, “But did you agree, once there?” “I was nervous. This was followed by lunch at his parents’ house. My mother-in-law, who is the person most interested in entertainment, had already prepared lunch. I had no Wasn’t an option,” Salma Hayek responded. “I couldn’t refuse, because I had already said yes to the wedding, but I didn’t come that day, I never came.” In 2021, she revealed to the magazine did times of India She was “embarrassed by how many times he had to ask for her hand” – namely three times.

He lived happily ever after and married three times.

So the actress’s family arranged everything, and one Saturday morning she found herself in front of the town hall. she reassures the journalist glamour Who is worried about her feelings: “Soon after, I said to myself “Oh, it’s OK, I don’t feel so different.” Then after a while, I said “Okay, this is really very exciting”. And he (François-Henri Pinault, editor’s note) said: “Can we have a party now?”

The couple, just two months after their civil union, held a large ceremony in Venice, the city where they met. The guests are chosen: Charlize Theron, Penélope Cruz, Anna Wintour, Stella McCartney, even Jacques Chirac travels for an evening at the Fenice Opera. And while there aren’t a lot of photos from her ceremony, it looks like the actress wore a Nicolas Ghesquière Balenciaga dress. Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault have since been celebrating their two wedding dates, as they revealed in interviews glamour : “When it comes to birthdays, it should be fun and surprising. I know how to cook, so he likes it when I cook. But I make it a surprise, something different, the way I decorate. Sometimes he takes me somewhere, or hides gifts.” The lovebirds, who celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April, seem to be as in love with each other as they were on the first day.

They also renewed their vows on the island of Bora Bora in 2018. And once again Salma Hayek didn’t get the memo. She announced the news via an Instagram post, under which she wrote: “Summer’s about to end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – this is not what I wanted. Would have chosen to wear to my wedding but was told I was going to the spa!’ Definitely…