The day Taylor Swift sent a message to Luciano Huck

Yes, that’s exactly what you read. In 2019, while promoting the first single of her new era, “ME!”, Taylor Swift sent a video with a message for Brazilians to promote the track, including one for Luciano Huck in which the singer even risked “madness, madness, madness ”, longtime catchphrase of the presenter.

From the topic, events that are a collective outbreak. Taylor Swift saying “madness, madness, madness” to Luciano Hulk when promoting ME!.pic.twitter.com/bqMC0pG9N6 —dan 💫 (@itxdan13) February 27, 2023

She also sent a video to Sabrina Sato, with the catchphrase “it’s true”.

Taylor Swift and Brazil

The singer has a huge fan base in Brazil, but has only been to the country once, in 2012, while promoting her album “Red”. The passage was short and did not have great presentations, but it generated a meme that was loved by the “swifties”.

Taylor made a small presentation for guests and the press in Rio de Janeiro. The companies that sponsored the event and the press itself bet on promotions at the time so that some could check out the pocket show. Sertaneja Paula Fernandes, who recorded a version of “Long Live” with Taylor, was invited to perform alongside the blonde.

The singer has also made appearances on TV. On the Xuxa show, which at the time was shown on TV Globo, she sang the single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “Long Live”, one of her most famous songs in Brazil. In the end, presenter Xuxa gave him a recipe book and a cavaquinho as a gift.

She was also interviewed for the Mais Você program, in which she received a replica of Louro José as a gift, which left the singer somewhat disconcerted, generating one of the favorite memes of Brazilian swifties.

Taylor also gave interviews to Acesso MTV and to Eliana’s program alongside Paula Fernandes. (Source: Taylor Swift’s official fan site in Brazil).

According to journalist José Norberto Flesch, fans of the voice of “Anti-Hero” can celebrate because the singer should bring her The Eras Tour to Brazil between September and October.

