‘The Days’, Japanese series about nuclear disaster Fukushima, scores on Netflix

Netflix’s new series ‘The Days’ has been viewed over 42 million hours on the platform. The series is about the 2011 nuclear disaster at Fukushima.

Day Online since June 1, but the Japanese fiction series is already scoring. Netflix subscribers have already watched a total of 42,060,000 hours – that’s how the streaming service keeps track of the stats -? That’s why it is one of the top ten best watched non-English series.

The story is based on the March 2011 incident in Fukushima, Japan. When a powerful earthquake struck the country, a tsunami was generated that affected the nuclear power plant. As a result, power went out in the control room, the cooling system was blocked and explosions occurred. The reactors had to be cooled with sea water. In the lead role, Koji plays Yakusho, who plays Masao Yoshida. He is a nuclear expert and head of the plant during the disaster. He died of cancer two years later.

Koji Yakusho plays Masao Yoshida, the head of the nuclear power plant during the disaster. , © Netflix

A narrative series about a nuclear disaster, reminiscent of that other series: Chernobyl, based on the story of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine. In the series, a logical comparison is also made in the third episode by the actor who plays the Japanese Prime Minister. That 2019 HBO series earned many awards and accolades, but it had a wider social perspective Day, The eight-part miniseries eschews a dramatic approach, but primarily aims for a sober and accurate look at how the aftermath of the great disaster unfolded.