The deadline to get health insurance through CoveredCA is January 31

January 31 will be the last day uninsured Californians can enroll in the Covered California Health Insurance Plan.

Angelenos were reminded that through this health insurance they can also sign up for dental coverage and vision coverage.

“It’s important for people to have health insurance because we don’t know when we might get sick,” said Patricia Izquierdo, a spokeswoman for Covered California. “It is also important for people to know that if they do not have health insurance, they will be penalized according to the law.”

According to Covered California, the penalty for not having coverage for a year will be at least $900 per adult and $450 for a dependent child under 18 in the household; All of this can happen when you file your 2023 state tax return in 2024.

It is estimated that a family of four without health insurance for the year would face a fine of at least $2,700.

This penalty comes through the federal law that requires all U.S. citizens and legal residents to have qualified health insurance, known as Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Covered California is a government health agency that offers plans called Obamacare that are subsidized by the state.

That’s why the California Health Exchange was created to help citizens and legal residents apply for health coverage on the Marketplace to comply with the ACA.

When the law was passed in 2010, each of the 50 states had to decide whether to create a state-run health insurance exchange or offer enrollment through a federally-run exchange.

Under the Affordable Care Act, most immigrants qualify for health coverage, including: legal permanent residents or (“green card holders”), legal temporary residents, people covered by asylum, and those arriving for humanitarian reasons. Other immigrants. Including those who have been granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and nonimmigrant status holders (including work visas and student visas).

On the other hand, you can also apply for Covered California health insurance outside of open enrollment, such as if you have a qualifying life event, such as an involuntary loss of coverage, moving, change in marital status, or the birth of a Son.

Additionally, if you are eligible for Medi-Cal, you can also apply year-round.

To request special registration, you must submit a request within 60 days of the event date.

This past week of open enrollment, Covered California is seeing an increase in enrollment.

As of Jan. 20, more than 243,000 Californians signed up for coverage through 2024, a 13% increase from the same period last year.

Overall, more than 1.5 million Covered California enrollees have renewed their plans.

Covered California’s enrollment growth has been seen across nearly all segments of the state’s diverse population, including a 31 percent increase in Latino enrollment, a 19 percent increase in Asian enrollment and an 11 percent increase in African American enrollment.

“If you don’t have health insurance coverage for you and your family, now is the time to sign up,” said Jessica Altman, CEO of Covered California. “With improved federal subsidies and a new state program to reduce out-of-pocket costs, there has never been more help available to make quality health insurance more affordable and attainable.”

To enroll you can visit the CoveredCA.com website where you can enter your information or you can also call (800) 300-1506 where you can get assistance with your enrollment.