The deathcore band that Demi Lovato recommended to Nita Strauss

The passage of guitarist Nita Strauss by Demi Lovato’s band was brief, however, it left marks. Back in Alice Cooper’s group, the instrumentalist keeps a series of memories of the months with the former pop star, currently promoting a return to her rock roots.

One of them was demonstrated in a post on Instagram (via Loudwire). Nita revealed that Demi introduced her to Florida deathcore band Bodysnatcher.

The story has a screenshot of Spotify. In it, the song “Take Me to Hell” appears, a single made available in 2021. Strauss credits Lovato for the introduction and praises the track’s riff.

Bodysnatcher has 3 albums in its discography. “Bleed-Abide”, the most recent, came out in 2022.

Demi Lovato and extreme metal

Demi Lovato is no stranger to the more extreme sides of heavy metal. In 2009, she had already revealed to MTV that she was a metalhead. Among her favorite bands at the time were Dimmu Borgir, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Abigail Williams, Lamb of God, The Devil Wears Prada and Dr. Acula.

“It’s a completely different style than anything else. There are vocals that I can’t reproduce, double bass drums, incredible guitar solos… The musicianship is more complex than that of ordinary rock bands. I would like to do something like that one day.”

In September of last year, Nita responded to a Lambgoat tweet that questioned celebrities who listen to heavy music that people wouldn’t suspect. She said:

“Demi cites Job For a Cowboy and Abigail Williams as two of her favorite bands. It blew my mind when I first heard it (it doesn’t blow me away now haha).”

