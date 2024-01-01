The decades old Hindu nationalist dream is about to come true. What does this mean?

(CNN) — Ornate gifts have begun arriving in the Indian city of Ayodhya as the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate a massive Hindu temple that he hopes will boost his chances of securing a rare third election victory in just a few months. Will go.

Although not yet completed, the huge Ram Janmabhoomi temple fulfills Modi’s old promise to build a Hindu temple on the site of a 16th-century mosque, which was destroyed by a Hindu mob more than 30 years ago.

That attack changed India and gave impetus to the country’s Hindu nationalist movement.

For this reason, Monday’s ceremony is highly controversial, and while many Hindus will celebrate its inauguration, for the country’s minority Muslim population it is a painful reminder of the religious divisions they fear will deepen under Indian party rule. This is becoming more clear. Modi’s Janata Party (BJP).

This is what you need to know.

What will happen in Ayodhya on Monday?

The statue of Lord Ram, one of Hinduism’s most revered deities, will be unveiled inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in an consecration ceremony led by Modi and broadcast to millions of people.

More than 7,000 people have been invited to attend the ceremony in person, including high-profile politicians who fly in from across the vast country to attend.

About 100 chartered planes are expected to land in Ayodhya on Monday, according to local media reports, sending hotel prices soaring and last-minute bookings costing more than $1,200 per day.

Since January 16, priests have been offering prayers and performing rituals while workers are carrying the idol to the temple premises. Senior BJP leaders have given numerous television interviews about the events, and Indian news channels cover the temple festivities 24/7.

The ceremony is also expected to be telecast on Indian embassies abroad and on giant television screens in New York’s Times Square.

Ahead of the event, Modi has been fasting and praying in an 11-day ritual involving Hindu religious symbols.

“The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration,” he said in a message recorded on his YouTube channel.

“I seek blessings from all of you,” Modi said.

Why is Ram Temple so controversial?

The temple site was once home to the Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque built during the Mughal rule that ruled India from 1526 to 1858.

But many Hindus believe that the Babri Masjid was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple that was reportedly destroyed by Babur, the first Mughal emperor of South Asia.

The place is important to them as they believe it is the birthplace of Lord Rama, who has now been honored by the construction of the new Rama temple.

Hindu nationalist groups had campaigned for years to demolish the mosque and build a temple in its place. In 1992, encouraged by the BJP and other right-wing groups, Hindu radicals attacked them with hammers, sparking widespread communal violence.

Dozens of temples and mosques were also targeted in a series of reprisal attacks, killing more than 2,000 people across the country.

The violence was one of the worst seen in India since the bloody conflict that followed partition after independence in 1947.

In the years that followed, Hindu nationalists banded together to build a Ram temple on the site of the destroyed mosque, leading to an emotional and political standoff that lasted for decades.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of India ended the dispute and allowed Hindus to build a temple at the disputed site.

This was seen as a victory for Modi and his supporters, but it was a blow to many Muslims for whom the destruction of the Babri Masjid remains a source of deep tension and loss.

What is Modi’s contribution to the temple?

Modi came to power in 2014 with a promise to reform the country’s economy and usher in a new era of development, but throughout his political career he has also strongly pushed an agenda of Hindutva, an ideology that believes that India should become a land for Hindus.

While in power, Modi’s party rallied to its core voters by making another promise to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, which many saw as a favor to the country’s Hindu majority.

When the Supreme Court delivered its verdict four years ago, Modi had said that the verdict had “brought a new dawn” for the country and would “build a new India”.

Critics say Hindu nationalist politicians have distanced India from its secular founding principles and the construction of the temple in Ayodhya is the crowning achievement in their decades-long campaign to transform the country.

The inauguration of the temple next week is expected to boost Modi’s chances of winning a third term in the general elections later this year, fulfilling his promise to millions of voters.

Although the government did not fund the construction of the temple, Modi and his BJP have heavily promoted it, with an effort to equate its inauguration to a historic national event.

According to BJP officials, the BJP’s parent organization, the right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has distributed food to about 50 million families in the vicinity, and urged them to participate in the temple celebrations.

What do Muslims say about the temple?

Of India’s population of 1.4 billion, about 200 million are Muslims. Ayodhya, located in Uttar Pradesh, a key electoral state in the north, is home to about 3 million people, including about 500,000 Muslims, and some of them fear an attack on the temple on its inauguration day.

Many Muslims have shared messages of support for each other on social media, with WhatsApp messages urging the community to refrain from traveling on public trains and buses for their safety.

The 2019 Supreme Court order paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple also said authorities would have to reserve land to build a mosque about 25 kilometers (15 miles) away.

But construction of the mosque is not expected to begin before May.

Some prominent Muslim MPs have criticized the inauguration of the temple, expressing grief over the loss of the Babri Masjid, where their ancestors recited the Quran hundreds of years ago.

“Young people, we have lost our mosque and you are seeing what is being done there,” Asaduddin Owaisi, head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen political party, told his supporters during a speech earlier this month. Is.” , “Don’t you have any pain in your heart?”

What is the opposition doing?

The main opposition party to the BJP, the Indian National Congress, has announced that it will boycott the inauguration, alleging that the BJP is politicizing the event.

Responding to the Congress’s decision to skip the event, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that it was motivated by “jealousy, animosity and inferiority complex towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, adding that the party was committed to “the country” and ” It is the antithesis of God. ,

How much will the temple cost and what will it be like?

Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro is building the temple on a 70-acre (28 ha) complex, which is expected to cost around ₹15 billion ($180 million) to construct.

The government has not provided funds for its establishment. Instead, about 30 billion rupiah ($361 million) has been raised in donations for the complex.

Three sculptors created murals of Lord Rama, one of whom was selected by the panel to be within the sanctum sanctorum. The black stone idol weighs between 150 and 200 kilograms (440 lb) and depicts the deity as a five-year-old child.