The deconstruction of Faker – ESPM News

The least important thing in Lee Sang-hyeok’s career”Faker» are the champion titles that he has kissed. Carnality is capricious with both meat and metal, but that does not mean that perhaps someone can get the same amounts of trophies. If the South Korean is considered the best player in League of Legends history, it is because of the impact he has had on shaping him. In how the map is played or the characters are handled among many things. But if the three World Cups that he has behind him are not so valuable, it is because he has also shown himself as an example beyond the technical aspect. Stripping the nickname of Demon King to make way for Sang-hyeok and making sensitivity or fragility stop being synonymous with weakness in electronic sports.

Hyper-masculinization in esports does not have a natural fit. The stupid ‘figures’ of the ‘geek’ or ‘fat’ -among many others- are more object of bullying not of bullies. That anonymity gives protection to do atrocities on the networks is another matter, since it benefits all types of repressors -or attempts to do so- equally. Cristóbal Villalobos explains it perfectly in football and fascism (2020): at the beginning of the 20th century, fascist states used sport as a tool to exalt strength and virility. A whole relationship of propaganda with bidirectional results, with objectives completely different from the traditional healthy mens in healthy body. This means that the king of sports -among many others- is still seen by many people as hypermasculine, toxic and not very inclusive of other sectors or groups of society.

Within electronic sports, the exaltation of force does not fit due to the nature of the industry. Although physical exercise can have benefits within the preparations, technically the players do not do it to compete. That doesn’t stop some of the most toxic traits of masculinity from seeping into the industry, especially when misogyny is still one of the biggest problems in gaming communities. on-line. Faker does not represent this last aspect in the least. The opposite: it is postulated as a good example for young people. However, it has inevitably dragged down some of the slabs on which we have traditionally been educated about ‘what is masculine’ and ‘what is feminine’. Everything when even the concept of gender, as Sílvia Arribas points out in Gender as identity under debateis in question.

The nickname ‘Demon King’ did not fit with any kind of weakness. Real men don’t show their Achilles heel

During the first years of his career, Faker -or rather, Sang-hyeok- has been characterized by historically having a very ‘masculine’ behavior: not showing his feelings. Not so much for not enjoying the moments of glory, but for not showing any hint of weakness. The nickname ‘Demon King’ did not fit with any kind of weakness. Real men don’t show their Achilles heel. A feeling other than ‘tough guy’ could not be related to someone who literally made his opponents tremble within matches. Not so much because of his own statements or behavior, but because of the aura that was generated around him. That led him to be considered a ‘robot’, a term that can possibly be debated as to whether it was microracism.

everything changes with worlds 2017. Faker loses a World Cup final for the first time in history. For the first time, the South Korean sinks. Tears inevitably fall after defeat. His teammates have to ask him to get up, despite the pain, to shake hands with the new world champions. From there the point of no return begins: it shows its vulnerability, it re-educates itself in relation to it and does not hide it. ‘Demon King’ nickname becomes compatible with Sang-hyeok as a person. Thanks to that defeat, he admits that he has problems managing pressure, he comes to tremble at key moments -where he previously took it for granted that he would prevail- and understands that, like other humans, he has weaknesses. But also that these same do not erase everything they have done or their status as a deity.

One of the most prominent illustrations when he lost the World Cup in 2017 had his most prominent characters consoling him. The pat on the back or the wings that covered him were always there, but before he didn’t contemplate that he might need them. One of the reasons Faker can celebrate his 10-year career is because, indirectly, he has partly deconstructed himself. Sang-hyeok has lived his SORRY NOT SORRY. As Tyler, The Creator, he has stood in front of all of his alter egos created from the outside and part of his silence to kill them.. Not forgetting his story. Everything to become who he is today: the renewed leader of a T1 where, more than being the main focus, he is the example of those who shine.

Deconstruction is a long process that is not completed overnight. Unlike others, there is no reason to enjoy it. Not even being on the path becomes a certainty. In a seal that assures you that at the end of this all the negative aspects will be corrected. Faker is a reflection of it, but tell him fuck ’em to the toxic traces of his masculinity as a professional player is another of his legacies that is difficult to achieve.

