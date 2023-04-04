The details of the stunning dress that Zendaya wore in India – Capricho

Last weekend, Zendaya attended an event celebrating the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centerin Mumbai, India.

And anyone who thought she had already worn the best looks on other red carpets was surprised by the bright – and almost magical – dress she wore to the event. Come take a look at the details of the composition!

For the occasion, she opted for a dress violet, by Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra, with the application of various golden adornments and as usual, won many looks and praise for the production. Just look:

The actress’s dress looked like it was pulled straight out of a fairy tale, perfectly matching the stunning style she usually adopts for these occasions. She completed the look with a super simple hairstyle and basic makeup, so all attention turned to the glamorous look. Absolutely perfect!

On your Instagram, zendaya shared clicks of his composition and posed next to Rahul Mishra and his already known stylist, Law Roach, who recently announced his retirement. Cute!

Speaking of cuteness, Tom Holland was also present at the event with a classic tuxedo black. To the dismay of fans, the couple did not appear together on Red carpet – but they were still perfect, right? <3

So what do you think of Zendaya’s look?