The devil is in the details

With this action RPG I have developed a new addiction. It is so accessible that it can function as a first contact with the ‘non-player’ sector.

Miguel Bosé already said that “Don Diablo has escaped, you don’t know what he’s armed, be careful, I’ll say it just in case” and what a hell he has armed, the beta of Diablo IV has achieved record numbers of players. In total, the beta has amassed over a million players and 61.5 million hours between the PS5/PS4, Xbox, and PC versions.

I confess, with this action RPG I have developed a new addiction. The bad thing is that I will have to live with the monkey until June 6 of this year when it comes out Diablo IV. A game that only needed two weekends to become essential for me. This analysis may not be 100% objective since whoever signs these lines has been playing this saga from the beginning and has such a high number of hours played in Diablo III that the figure is almost obscene.

The good thing is that this knowledge helps a lot when it comes to taking perspective and addressing all kinds of aspects of this fourth Blizzard installment. Does it have enough changes to make it worth the outlay for players from the previous installment? Definitely yes. As soon as the game starts, it feels faithful to the saga, faithful to Diablo and to all of us who liked him. Blizzard has learned from Diablo Immortal’s mistakes and from a format that players didn’t quite like, thus returning to its roots and thank goodness.

Diablo IV looks better, it has a story interesting enough to stay and at the same time, the combat mechanics feel so similar that they allow you to continue the ‘build’ of the characters you had in Diablo III. However, the atmosphere feels different, it feels darker and with certain horror overtones, whereas Diablo III had indulged in the purest Dungeons and Dragons medieval fantasy.

There is still some work left, since especially during the early access to the beta, at certain times there was such a bottleneck of players who wanted to connect, that the virtual queue to access could arrive on time. A problem that has already occurred in previous games from the company, so we assume that, in view of the launch, they will strengthen the servers and simultaneous connections to avoid these ‘jams’.

five classes

On this occasion, the game offers five different classes to choose from: druid, barbarian, sorceress, rogue, and necromancer. Both sorceress and barbarian are characters that I developed up to the maximum level of the beta, 25, while I tried the most basic ‘build’ of the rest. These characters can be customized, colors, facial shapes, hairstyles, although not body type, for example. Although if different types of body and gender are represented in each character, yes.

As always, each class has specific equipment. A plus is that this time there will be no need for dyes to match the color of each piece of armor, being able to go to the closet and change the color palette. It should be noted that, to have a specific aspect of armor, it is not enough to find it as loot, you need to go to a blacksmith and recycle it there, otherwise they are not saved. (notice for fans of aesthetics).

skill tree

The skill tree this time looks different, with interconnected skills. Although I insist, in the classes that were already in Diablo III it is not difficult to create a similar configuration. The sorceress I’ve created for my game is literally the same. With improved frost and ice magics and fire hydras, just like it was in Diablo III. The only thing is that this skill tree feels less intuitive than the previous system, although if you’re good at this genre of games, you’ll get used to it in no time.

After a few skills, even though the enemies level up as well, the character feels powerful and progressing through the game is not expensive. Although of course, for lovers of challenges, from the beginning the game allows you to choose difficulty, so it is advisable to start on difficult if you are familiar with the saga and with this genre of games. Also, enemies give more experience on this difficulty. Do not worry if it is too much for you since already in the first city it is allowed to change the difficulty.

The game is so accessible that it can function as a first contact with the sector of a ‘non-player’. In particular, if this is the case, I recommend the sorcerer class, since the skills are quite intuitive and clear and it does not require combinations to make very effective attacks. I would say it is the most accessible. In case you choose a skill that doesn’t convince you later, Blizzard allows you to reset them at a small price, with in-game money. In fact, the company said that it would lower the price since it initially warned that this reset would be quite expensive.

The mechanics are similar, advancing around the map casting magic that eliminates the surrounding hordes of enemies, while you add experience, gold and objects such as armor, weapons or power-ups for them. The attack is repetitive, but in a way it’s part of the charm of these types of games and what makes them so ‘addictive’ in a good way. Since they work very well to disconnect, just like a podcast does, but it does not absorb you so much that you cannot calmly turn off the game and do something else. It is not ‘League of Legends’, nor is it ‘World of Warcraft’, to give an example from the same company.

More Side Quests

One of the most positive changes has been the inclusion of many more secondary missions organically and not as something testimonial to pass the ‘check’ of having one. They work very well to get loot and especially explore new areas of the map. Also, this installment feels in a much more open and less linear world, allowing you to go from here to there.

The move to Diablo III consoles demonstrated the ability of this type of game to adjust to playing with a controller and not a keyboard and mouse. Diablo IV repeats and does it just as well, allowing comfortable controls with controller even with the large number of abilities that there are. In the cities you will meet other players, which makes the game less lonely, even if you are not playing with anyone. In addition, different world events allow you to join other players to kill certain enemies or complete a mission.

The loot is not shared, that is, each player sees one on the screen (although if you get rid of something from the inventory, the rest of the players will see it), so the anxiety of being robbed is neither there nor gone. the wait. A very real anxiety in other games like Borderlands or Dead Island, where grabbing first, and without asking, special weapons dropped by an enemy, could cost you a real friendship.

Hail Lilith

Regarding the story, the enemy on this occasion and because of what happened in Diablo III, is not Diablo but the Daughter of Hate, Lilith, mother of all nephalem, a term with which fans of the saga will be familiar and which refers to a new race created as a result of the union between angels and demons.

Fed up with the fight between heaven and hell, Lilith makes her own kingdom, The Sanctuary, where the nephalem live in peace without angels or demons bothering them since, for both, this race is an aberration. Both forces unite to slaughter the children of Lilith, who goes mad and declares war on heaven and hell. This race evolved to resemble humans so much that they became indistinguishable.

The game takes place 30 years after the events of Diablo III and The duty of the protagonist will be to stop this queen mother of the succubi who has been invoked by her followers to reign again. Again a war between good and evil as Lilith tries to advance her own interests, tempting and manipulating the humans who meet her. Secrets, infernal and divine beings, are intertwined in a story that is much darker (and gore) than that of the previous sagas.

When asked if Diablo IV is worth the 70 euro outlay, our recommendation is yes, as long as you like the action role-playing genre, of course. It’s entertaining, you can play with friends online, the story is interesting and having different levels and characters, it’s also replayable, so for that price you can squeeze more hours out of it.