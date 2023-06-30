The director of the ‘Twilight’ films has advice for the producers of the new reboot

“Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke is already offering her advice to the creators of the new series.

Rebooting popular franchises has become a common trend lately. From Disney religiously releasing one live-action version after the other, to major streaming services relaunching stories from years ago – like harry potter, Percy Jackson Even more twilight,

guilty pleasure

Like other franchises it also has twilight All their own movies, but now a series is also being made. While this makes it possible to better and more fully tell the story of the original novels, many fans are concerned about potential miscasts and poor directing choices that will ruin their favorite franchises for a new generation.

The original movies starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are a guilty pleasure for many — so worried fans can rest assured knowing that Hardwicke at least offered her advice to the TV series’ creators.

reality

“In the first one, we were able to keep it a little more grounded, a little bit. You felt like there was some kind of reality to it, and you really felt the connection between Bella and Edward. So this could be a That’s a good way to think about it, but the chemistry between Edward and Bella is also very important.”Hardwick said.

The director does not feel that the producers of the program are entering his territory. He is also excited to watch this series. Hardwicke believes a fresh take on the story is a good idea, even though the films are still greatly enjoyed by fans.

world of tiktok

“I think it’s exciting! I think we’re seeing it become a lasting story that keeps people engaged. You know, the world of TikTok loves it, generations of the internet, everybody finds it.” Lives. I was talking to a girl the other day, she was born the same year we made the first Twilight movie, and she was very passionate about it.”,

@ladyyasmina1 you got me! I uploaded clips straight from the movies #twilighttiktok #jasper #astrology #cullens #twilightsparkle ♬ Theme from “Twilight (Bella’s Lullaby)” – Movie Sounds Unlimited

where and when twilightWhether the reboot will be seen is not yet known. Meanwhile, watch movies on Prime Video.