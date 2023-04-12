The disastrous dubbing of Overwatch 2

Dubbing in video games for Latin America has already been very well positioned for some years, having products that have received the affection of the public thanks to the participation of renowned actors as is often the case in franchises such as Halo, Gears of War or The Last of Us. . In the case of multiplayer, it also shone Overwatch since its premiere in 2016.

Unfortunately, with the arrival of the sequel, unexpected changes were carried out that the majority of the public who enjoyed the dubbing, which was initially in charge of ‘Lalo’ Garza, who until now continues playing Lucio. However, due to differences with the dubbing studio, the actor ended up leaving the director’s position.

For Overwatch 2, the position was taken by Daniel Lacy, who through his Twitter account warned at the time that everything possible was done to keep most of the voices, but others had to be replaced. The sad thing is not that we would no longer hear certain known voices, but rather that they kept the files of the dialogues from the first game, and apart from that, the actors that they are replacing with the new phrases are heard. A meaningless concoction, which would only be understood when an actor died, as is the case of Winston (initially played by Arthur Casanova until his passing in 2021) and Roadhog (played by Michelangelo Ghigliazzawho died in 2022).

Hehe well, let’s see, it’s time to clarify doubts:

Yes, I inherited and resumed a project that is respectful, important and very dear to many.

Yes, he had a lot of problems in relation to the cast.

It has been a bumpy but very beautiful journey and the team has helped me a lot, and that project is: —Daniel Lacy (@daniel_lacy) October 7, 2022

A new blow for the Overwatch 2 dubbing

Once again, criticism has been revived as a result of the latest game update where many realized that Junkrat was played by someone else, instead of Alfonso Obregón, his usual voice. In this way, the same thing as Cassidy or Reaper has been done, where we listen to other actors.

It is not yet clear if the new actor will finally fully replace Obregón, but these things are not leaving the dubbing of the game in a very good position, since beyond the voices, there is the way in which they interpret the characters, often feeling forced or trying to imitate the tone of those who previously dubbed.

To this we must also add the decision that the actors say phrases in the native language of the heroes as in the case of Kiriko, than in English if moments where he speaks in Japanese are heard. For now, the fans already want to make requests for the dubbing to improve, and others are more radical in getting to play in English.