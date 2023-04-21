The Discord bot that saves your best plays in CS:GO

If you can boast of something CS:GO It is from a community that is constantly improving and creating things for the video game. If you add to this all the possibilities that it allows discordthere is a more than interesting tool for the players of the shooter. Run1e has created a bot in discord that automatically saves your best plays from a CS:GO game and share the video. In this way, it would not be necessary to download the complete game, watch that round from the video game and record the screen. This bot it tells you round by round and shows you the video directly so you can show off that highlights.

There are many users who continuously record their games for what may happen. Others record the last few seconds after a goal has been scored. highlights amazing, so they only save that clip. Meanwhile, then there are those of us who have to download the game and record it afterwardseither in matchmaking either FACE IT. These tedious steps might come to an end after the tool created by Run1e in discord. This user has shared in the channel Reddit His latest creation that saves your best plays automatically and shows them to you on the platform itself.

He bot of discord that highlights your highlights in CS:GO

“It is a project that I have been passionate about for a long time and it is finally at a stage in which I want to share it”, begins by highlighting Run1e, a user who has received many positive opinions. In the sample video you can see how he bot of discord shows you the best plays from your last game. As if that were not enough, the tool gives you all the information about them, such as the kills obtained, the location or the weapon used, something that greatly facilitates you to find the play. Once you select the play, In a few seconds you already have the video on your discord ready to download and share. Much more comfortable than doing it from CS:GO!

Also, if what you want to look for is a play by a rival or teammate, you can too, so you can improve by looking at others. As the user has confirmed, This tool is only available for the matchmaking official, but in future it might work with FACE IT. It should be noted that this, at the moment, cannot download complete games since the maximum allowed would be 25MB. There are already several users using this tool, so you can join the discord official to check all updates.