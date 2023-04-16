Jacob Whiteaker «yay» and Cloud9 have starred in one of the biggest surprises of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) of 2023 without needing too much time. The American put an end to his stage as a C9 player just five months after he joined, something that surprised all the fans. For many considered the best player in the world, he left through the back door and, while other teammates did manage to sign for a team, he did not join any. However, this trial period has come to an end.

Disguised Toast has confirmed via Twitter that yay has signed for his VALORANT team, which is located in the challengers North American. The American will share a team with other figures such as Joshua Nissan.steel“, previously in-game leader (IGL) by 100 Thieves. In an interview for George Geddes, a journalist specializing in VALORANT, the content creator revealed that it was the player himself who contacted him. “On February 26, yay wrote me a direct message… First of all, he was very honored. He was surprised that he knew who I am. I think it was right after Cloud9 had their problems with the roles and what I imagined is that he was already a little burned out on how traditional esports organizations worked, “said the content creator.

However, yay has stated that he wants the stint in the Disguised Toast team to be temporary: «At the end of it all, I want to compete at the best level. But we have to see it, guys. Hopefully, I can get back to that point. It’s what I love, I love being on stage«. In any case, the American does not rule out making the followers of Disguised dream. “I’ll do the best he can. Hopefully, I can bring the Disguised organization to the franchises. It would be quite crazy, wouldn’t it? ”, explained the former Cloud9 player in a live broadcast.

Sean Gares praises the signing of yay by Disguised

Yay’s signing by the Disguised Toast organization has given a lot to talk about on the North American scene. Figures such as the content creator Sean Gares have given the go-ahead for his incorporation into the Challengers: “It’s kind of crazy, but it makes perfect sense when you think about rosters and some of the issues they may be facing right now.” The former 100 Thieves coach believes the former OpTic Gaming player didn’t have much of a choice in the VCT. «You have 100 Thieves, Cloud9, NRG, EG and Sentinels. Where will ya go? 100 Thieves has chosen Cryo. He comes from Cloud9, NRG chose ardiis instead and Sentinels has TenZ, zekken… Marved is already his sixth player, so he doesn’t stay there. (…) That essentially leaves EG free until the season is over and teams can make roster changes.“, has developed.