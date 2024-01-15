The doctor described Ronald Acuna Jr.’s condition as worrying.

Stellar Gardener of atlanta braves, Ronald Acuna Jr.Had to abandon previous day’s commitment already baltimore orioles, The manager’s first impression and statements were that it seemed nothing serious, but after meeting with the doctor the situation changed.

acuña jr He was to join the first and right patrols in the offensive order on Friday. However, the Creole informed their leader Brian Snitker Joe was experiencing discomfort in his right knee, the same one that had undergone surgery in July 2021.





As a precaution, he was removed from the lineup a few minutes before the start of the match. northern port, Florida, Luis Liberato entered his position.

Ronald Acuna Jr. injury update

boss of braves You commented to the press about what ronald “I don’t think it’s anything”, Once the team doctor examined him, it appeared that his condition was critical. You will be evaluated by another specialist to look more deeply at the discomfort you are experiencing.

Thanks for the reports from the correspondent of atlanta bravesJustin Toscano details the following through his social network x profile, ,Ronald Acuna Jr. Investigation was done last night. They recommend MRI. He showed irritation in the right meniscus. Now the plan is to see a doctor angel, braves They hope it will be ready for opening day »,

Next March 28, braves Will visit Citizens Bank Park Of philadelphia phillies, With this they will start the season mlb 2024,

Ronald Acuna Jr. He was hitting .143/.143/.429 with a double and an RBI in seven at-bats in preseason games.