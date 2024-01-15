The dollar and MLC rose again and the minimum wage in Cuba fell to US$6.66

With European currencies getting a momentary reprieve, the US dollar (USD) and freely convertible currencies (MLCs) They saw their prices rise this Saturday in Cuba,

Barely a peso higher than the previous day, the dollar is quoted in the unofficial foreign exchange market 315 Cuban Pesos (CUP)While MLC advanced two units and reached a price of 270 cups,

As the dollar rises, the minimum wage for Cuban workers has also increased Failed “economic and monetary system” (2,100 CUP), as well as pensioners and all those who do not have income in dollars, buried even more, Millions of Cubans were left below the extreme poverty line.,

A Cuban whose only income comes from earning minimum wage, Earnings equal to 6.66 USD this Saturday,

With this much monthly salary, And the price of pork in Havana reached 680 pesos per pound -According to the price monitoring introduced in January by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI)-, the remuneration he receives per month is not enough for this Cuban to even buy a pound of pork.

The dollar, the euro and the freely convertible currency (MLC), the three reference currencies, Woke up to new record sales figures this FridayWhich confirms the magnitude of the economic disaster and the unbridgeable abyss into which the Cuban peso continues to sink.

The rise in value of all three currencies came just hours after the announcement of the implementation (on March 1) of new prices for fuel, which will be sold in dollars, as well as new electricity rates. High consumer.

Analysis of currency fluctuations in the informal market Published by the touch A few weeks ago, he indicated that without specific government projections, the announcement of price increases for fuel and in the context of high uncertainty and economic instability, “conditions remain that increase the demand and supply of foreign exchange. ” Keep it restricted.”

reference rate of the touch It has been prepared after analyzing advertisements for the purchase and sale of the three reference currencies published on social networks and classified websites. From this result, a value is established that is used to know the values ​​of the major currencies circulating in the country.