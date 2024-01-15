The dollar reached prices it had not recorded since 2015

Peso-dollar parity is historically linked. (Reuters/Gary Cameron/file photo)

last day U.S. Dollar Completion was negotiated 16.66 pesos, so that means a change of 0.84% ​​with respect to the previous day’s 16.80 pesos. The dollar has not been worth 16 pesos per unit since 2015; However, “there is still further to go in this race.”excessive weight,

Eight years ago on December 5, the dollar was at 16.90 pesos, since then its value began to rise steadily, crossing the barrier of 20 pesos per unit; Its highest price closed at 25.70 pesos on March 24, 2020.

In terms of profitability over the last seven days, the U.S. Dollar records a decline in 1.35%Hence in inter-annual terms it still decreases 7.92 percent,

If we compare the price with previous days, the tables turned with respect to the last session, when it recently witnessed an increase of 0.22%, without establishing a clear trend. The volatility figure was markedly lower than that accumulated over the past year, suggesting that this is a trend of less variation than usual at this late stage.

economy of mexico A series of contradictions have been experienced, which, according to Bank of Mexico forecasts, will continue (Banxico) for this 2024.

Regarding the exchange rate, the central bank expects the dollar to trade between 17.68 pesos and 18.67 pesos per unit throughout the year. A conservative forecast assumes that the national currency destroyed 2023 forecasts, breaking the floor of 17 pesos per unit, a level not seen for eight years.

For its part, it is expected that Inflation continues to trend downwards, Since reaching its historical maximum of 8.7% in late 2022. Bancsico forecasts inflation of 4.02% in 2024, however, the three percentage point ideal is not expected to be reached anytime soon.

However, contrary to the above growth forecast of gross domestic product (GDP), as Banxico expects it to be 2.29% in 2024.

The Mexican peso is the fifteenth most traded currency in the world. (Banxico)

mexican peso is legal tender From Mexico and is the first currency in the world to use the $ sign, which was later adopted by the United States for the dollar.

The currency is the fifteenth most traded currency in the world, as well as the most traded currency in Latin America and third on the continent after the US and Canadian dollars.

currently using MXN short form To talk about the Mexican peso, but before 1993 the abbreviation MXP was used.

Coins commonly used in Mexico are semicircular and feature the national coat of arms on the reverse. One Mexican peso is equal to 100 cents. There are coins of 1, 5, 10 and 20 pesos; While the bills are of 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 pesos.