The Duality of Karl Lagerfeld’s Masterpiece

They didn’t have much to do with body positivity. According to her, only “fat moms who hang bags of chips in front of the TV” didn’t like skinny models. When the #MeToo movement was less than a year old, he was already “fed up”. If models don’t want their pants to be pulled up, they should become nuns. She called Coco Chanel “not ugly enough to be a feminist”. And when Angela Merkel opened Germany’s borders to Syrian refugees, she described it as “an insult to Holocaust victims.”

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, is the controversial subject of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s (‘The Met’) annual fashion exhibition in New York. Every year the world’s biggest and best attended fashion show can be seen here. A record 2018 edition – about the Catholic Church’s influence on fashion – attracted almost 1.7 million visitors.

The opening coincides with the Met Gala each year, which raises funds for the costume department (the only self-financing department within the museum). This year a ticket costs $50,000 – Lasts May 1st. Fashion houses buy an entire table for a few tons and invite celebrities to dress them up from head to toe.

A jacket that Lagerfeld designed for Fendi.

Photo Timothy A. Clary



,fashion’s biggest night out‘ been around since 1948, but certainly since the trendWith editor-in-chief Anna Wintour overseeing the organization, it has become a media spectacle that each year begins to look more like a carnival parade than a fashion event. This year, for example, two people dressed up as Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette (who also became a celebrity thanks to her own Instagram account with a quarter of a million followers): actor Jared Leto and pop star Doja Cat. , who had his face replaced by Birman with prosthetics and meowed continuously during the interview.

Almost nothing of Lagerfeld’s personality is reflected in the exhibition. Curator Andrew Bolton decided to focus on his designs. “Yes, he was problematic,” Bolton told the online fashion newspaper’s podcast. business of fashion, “There were things he said that were, well, weird. But did he mean it? Or was it a distraction? Don’t know.”

karl lagerfeld glasses

Photo Timothy A. Clary



world famous mushairas

Upon entering the room, Lagerfeld’s desk is in complete disarray with messy stacks of books, magazines and sketches, iPads, markers, Diet Coke cans. There’s a small room with 81 iPhones with some great quotes (“sweatpants are a sign of defeat”) from Lagerfeld. In the last room, Lagerfeld’s favorite clothes and accessories are framed. The other 95 percent of the exhibition consists of his designs. And there are quite a few, whose careers span 65 years.

Karl Lagerfeld is the most influential and without a doubt the most prolific designer who ever lived. He began his career as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in Paris. She worked the longest at Fendi (54 years), Chloé (25 years, spread over two periods) and Chanel (36 years). He started that French fashion house in 1983, twelve years after the death of founder Coco Chanel. Under his leadership, it became one of the most famous and profitable fashion houses in the world.

A couture ensemble from Chanel’s Fall 1990 collection.

Photo Timothy A. Clary



Unlike Coco Chanel, she didn’t launch an entirely new silhouette or piece of clothing. What made him particularly innovative was his excellent marketing sense. The sets he created for the Chanel shows – a rocket that lifted up slightly, a supermarket filled with products emblazoned with the Chanel logo, an actual iceberg imported from Sweden – were so spectacular that the shows, regardless of the collection, always went viral. . He was successful in connecting world famous music to the channel.

And made himself a superstar. With his almost caricature appearance – a powdery white ponytail, button-up shirt, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves and large silver rings – he became a celebrity far beyond the fashion world. His own label Karl Lagerfeld – which is headquartered in Amsterdam – is based almost entirely on his image (and that of the cat Choupette).

historical vs futuristic

Curator Andrew Bolton particularly wanted to highlight the duality of Lagerfeld’s work. In the exhibition, designed by architect Tadao Ando, ​​visitors zigzag through spaces in which two opposing themes are always discussed. A wall full of menswear-inspired suits on the left, ultra-feminine tulle dresses on the right. Floral prints on the left, geometric shapes on the right. historical versus futuristic, and so on. Interesting, but very impersonal topic.

karl lagerfeld clothing and accessories

Photo Timothy A. Clary



In total there are over 200 designs on display, including lots of beautiful and technically incredibly impressive things. The handiwork is breathtaking at times. Like a 1984 blue-and-white Chinese porcelain-inspired Chanel Couture dress with tens of thousands of pearls. and the perfectly cut Chanel tweed jacket from 2017 with an exaggerated rounded silhouette. Or the little-known, hand-painted tunics she designed for Chloé in the 1970s. Slight shocker: the amount of fur, his employer Fendi is basically a fur company. It’s striking how timeless the designs are. In most cases it is difficult to estimate the years.

When you think of Karl Lagerfeld’s style, you often think of what he himself looked like or of Chanel’s classic suits, but this exhibit covers so many themes, eras, and clients that it’s It suddenly becomes apparent that he actually had no clear signature of his own. ,

Karl Lagerfeld Dress.

Photo Timothy A. Clary



The design sketches illustrated with each design are a great added value, Lagerfeld never worked with fabric or sewing machines, he only sketched his designs on paper; Title of the Exhibition- a line of beauty – also refers to. The second room shows videos of seamstresses in the studio, who really know how to interpret every line and draw in their sometimes quite abstract sketches. The exhibition comes alive in that room.