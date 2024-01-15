The Economic and Social Council has warned that the personnel crisis of the national health system “requires priority attention”.

He emphasizes that mental health is “one of the weakest chapters of the Spanish health system”.

“The health system is a vehicle of social cohesion and economic development that links each other an important moment“In a context that brings together significant challenges that have existed for decades, coupled with the challenge of incorporating the lessons learned from the pandemic,” the report begins. Health systems: current status and future prospects, Prepared by the Economic and Social Council (CES), which warns Many weaknesses of SNS And more than 150 reform proposals have been made. The preparation of the report, as stated by CES President Anton Costas, responds to the objective of “improving the national health system Is on the political agenda. “This is a fundamental sector in the development of the Spanish economy and this approach is not a priority.”

One of these focuses on warning personnel crisis The problems facing the health system, according to the report, “require priority attention to guarantee quality and access to medical care.” In relation to this, the study states that, “despite the growth of the field in recent decades, challenges such as a shortage of specialist medical personnel as well as other health professions remain.” impending retirement Shortage of a significant portion of the workforce and lack of generational change in some specialties. Furthermore, lack of attractiveness in certain sectors and geographical locations as well as brain drain also aggravates the situation. And “The next five years will be critical, although hopefully, starting in 2027, that will start to happen.” A definite makeover with the gradual inclusion of more and more promotions,” the document details.

Importance of Registration of Professionals

In any case, the CES, the government’s advisory body, states that a number of changes are needed “including regulation, planning and management of human resources”, which it recommends, among other actions.Fully operationalize the state registry Health professionals, such as basic equipment “Planning a health human resources plan and producing a permanently updated human resources map of the Spanish health system”.

Furthermore, “it is necessary improvement in working conditionsEmployment stability and work-life balance to make less in-demand positions more attractive.” To all of this, the report said “incentives should be focused on filling positions in underserved geographic areas and particularly in rural areas.” Must be designed to avoid rotation”.

Regarding the distribution of personnel, the report confirms that three out of every four health professionals work in hospital care “which reflects the predominance of this level, a trend that is consistent with repeated commitments to strengthen primary care.” Despite this, it is increasing.

Precisely, like many other organizations, CES defends the central role that the first level of care should play in SNS and makes it “The real axis of the system”, Its function, as detailed in the report, is ” Important for improving health outcomesPromote equity and guarantee efficiency in the use of resources.” All this in the demographic framework of aging and chronically ill patients where the AP “will have to assume the necessary reinforcement of its preventive work in the coming years.” Indeed. According to the report, “the health system sustainability“The demographic horizon will be determined, among other factors, by the health status of this huge segment, taking into account the increasing proportion of the population over 65 years of age (estimated at one third in 2050),” he said. “

wait on ap

CES says that after the pandemic, primary care is “going through a difficult period.” particularly serious situation With a decline in waiting times in all health services.” Felix Martin, chairman of the commission tasked with preparing the report, gives some figures in this regard: “Only a quarter of the population who needed counseling in primary school were able to get an appointment. Is. 24/48 hours, this figure was closer to 50% before the pandemic.”

Among the proposed measures to strengthen the first level of care, the CES proposes the full implementation of the “AP Action Plan 2022-2023, thereby primary resolution capabilityMove toward a model that focuses on the needs of the patient and prioritizes prevention through healthy lifestyles. To this he adds the importance of improving care in rural environments and guaranteeing access in the first 48 hours after requesting an appointment, as well as promotion. Cooperation with pharmacies Improving pharmaceutical care.

Mental Health Perspective, The Weakest Chapter

But if there is any outstanding issue in the SNS, as the CES analysis concludes, it is its approach to mental health, “one of the weakest chapters of the Spanish health system.” The report notes that “from approximately 14,000 consultations conducted in 2010, this has increased to 26,000 in 2021, meaning consultation activity has almost halved.” Duplicate Over that period the “increase in attendance which has been accomplished with” insufficient resources SNS are intended for mental health care which has led to rise of private sector in this area of ​​care, so that 8 out of every 10 psychiatric consultations are made in that area while the public system responds to only 2 out of every 10″.

Martín recalls that “in Spain it is estimated that the direct cost of mental health problems is equal to 4.2% of GDPWhich represents 60,000 million euros, not to mention indirect costs.”

Among other proposals, the CES report raises “increase resources Is dedicated to mental health and extends a comprehensive therapeutic approach guaranteeing multidisciplinary care, continuity of care and a perspective of equality.” Furthermore, it suggests “means to confront mental health problems expand the provision of, both specialized human resources (including psychiatry and child and adolescent psychology), such as tools and improvements preventive dimension The entire population, including children and adolescents, is paying special attention to communication technologies and social networks as risk factors as well as potentially addictive behaviors.

public-private relations

The comprehensive report also addresses public-private collaboration, “a reality that has shown in various aspects of the systemSuch as research, pharmacy networks, mutual insurance companies or the provision of health services themselves.

The text recognizes that this type of cooperation “can Contribute to mutual learning and flow of innovative processes, as well as being one Useful tools to improve system performance While this is limited without prejudice to the essential commitment of all administrations to the improvement and strengthening of the SNS.

The author also states that “In the case of private provision of public services, Its effectiveness is linked to ensuring public quality assurance To promote competition and efficiency in service delivery and use of public resources. To achieve this, regular and transparent evaluation of these collaborations is essential to ensure their efficiency, effectiveness and equity.”