The economic impact generated by DreamHack San Diego amounts to $4.7M in three days

DreamHack San Diego took place from April 7 to 9 in the Californian city and it has been this city that has been in charge of measuring the economic impact that this event generated for this beautiful city.

Based on data provided by the City of San Diego to ESL FACEIT Group, DreamHack San Diego generated an estimated economic impact of $4.7M during the gaming festival and in the three days that it took place at the San Diego Convention Center.

No specific details have been provided on how this figure breaks down into various local businesses such as hotels, restaurants and other retail establishments, something that has been done in other reports from other cities such as Raleigh.

Earlier this month, the ESL FACEIT Group noted that more than 41,000 attendees in total they went through the festival over the three days, setting a record as the largest DreamHack festival in the US to date. Additionally, the event hosted exhibitor booths, contests, musical performances, retro arcades and more.

DreamHack San Diego also hosted a series of esports tournaments and LAN competitions that handed out nearly $1 million in total prize pools.

Earlier this month, Riot Games held the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Finals in Raleigh, North Carolina, an event that generated an estimated $1.6 million for the local economy.