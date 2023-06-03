The edible forest ‘De Zoetenhof’ is one of the best preserved places in the region: “Get people in touch with the ecosystem” (Destelbergen)

This coming weekend you can visit at least 280 eco-gardens in Flanders and the Netherlands on the occasion of the Days of Welt Eco Gardens. It doesn’t even have to travel far, as ‘De Zoetenhof’ in Destelbergen will undoubtedly open up a wonderful world on Sunday 4 June for those who love nature and like to roll up their sleeves.

Gert Hermann

“With us you can discover how you can create and manage a garden in an ecological way,” says Philippe Vandewalle. “The first fruit trees and fruit bushes were planted in 2018, and meanwhile we have a biotope full of fruits for humans and animals. In ‘De Zoetenhof’ you will find everything from tall fruit trees to edible and medicinal plants that cover the ground and everything in between. Open spaces, water features and berry hedges complete the picture and make it enjoyable. (continue reading below photo)

© PVDW

© PVDW

© PVDW

small or big?

“Many people think that you need a large surface to start with, but this is a misconception. Large or small, in the countryside or in the middle of the city, developing your own biotope makes no difference. You will find plenty of inspiration in our 10,000 m² area”, says the inspiration and also some of Locristi, one of the most beautiful hidden nature spots in Destelbergen, as the Bergstraat drops you a few meters across the municipal border .

Saturday Another Day of Participation

You don’t even need to wait until Sunday, because Saturday June 3rd is Monthly Participation Day. In the morning you’ll get theory and practice about building a flowering meadow and planting annual plants that can easily stand their ground in an edible forest. On that day the flower meadows would be dealt with. In the afternoon you’ll learn more about mulching or feeding organic material to trees and plants, and some preparation will be done for Sunday. “The growing season is in full swing and we never have enough on hand to plant pumpkins, olives, cucumbers, tomatillos, and sunflowers, among other things,” says Phillip. (continue reading below photo)

© PVDW

© PVDW

© PVDW

© PVDW

Seven Guided Tours on Sundays

Registration is mandatory for the tour on Sunday, June 4 at this site. Also for the early birds, as the first tour starts at 7:30am. 9 AM, 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2 PM, 3:30 PM, and 5 PM are your next chances. Entrance is free, the road to the hidden paradise is between house number 27 and 29.

www.dezoetenhof.be