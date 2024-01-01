The effect of smiling on the brain and its impact on health and performance

Science gets new evidence every day. We are commenting on many of them in different columns, such as the heart-brain circuit, the digestive system and the brain, breathing, among others. Research advances every day and shares information with us that we can use to our advantage.

The proposal for preventive medicine is becoming more and more consistent. Medical science confirms that smiling is therapeutic for both physical and mental health. Smiling is a resource that doctors and psychologists use at a therapeutic level.

We cannot separate the body from the mind or soul, nor heritage from environment, nor reason from action and emotion. Everything is integrated and works like parts of a gear.

When we smile, the activated muscles promote the release of serotonin, adrenaline and endorphins. When this happens, faces and expressions activate brain circuits as well as the heart and other muscles, the endocrine and immune systems, and the body-mind system in general.

Research has indicated that whether we smile, frown, or make a gesture with our face, our brain will receive signals. Seeing this, the body will work accordingly. Like an integrated system, upon receiving commands generated by facial muscle movements, the brain will secrete a variety of appropriate hormones. In the case of smiling, it will generate relaxation, remove tension and contraction, provide well-being.

Smiling reduces the levels of the stress hormone cortisol, thus improving the immune system and preventing conditions. In turn, this increases adrenaline resulting in improved performance and creativity. Likewise, it increases serotonin, reducing sadness, which helps prevent or deal with depression. Endorphins, the hormones of happiness, increase and the entire body becomes healthy.

Popular proverbs are sometimes wise and one of them says: In bad weather, keep a good face. The proposition is that we can keep a good face even when faced with undesirable circumstances. Smile and get great benefits.

What do we get by smiling every day?

• Reduce stress and anxiety.

• Fight depression.

• Low blood pressure.

• Boost the immune system.

• Increase brain plasticity.

• Increase feelings of well-being.

• Reduce the feeling of discomfort.

• Improves heart health.

• Relax the muscles.

• Improves digestion and absorption of nutrients.

• To promote creativity.

• increase productivity.

• Increase happiness.

Smile is contagious. Seeing someone smile is enough to our benefit because we will inevitably smile too. Smiling has social implications: People respond positively to smiling. We contact those who underline them. Just seeing a picture or movie of smiling people has a positive effect on the viewer’s brain.

On a practical level, we can get into the habit of smiling at ourselves and smiling at others. When we greet someone, when we meet someone, when we look in the mirror. We can smile when faced with a problem or unwanted situation, even if we feel it is incongruous. This will help us improve our emotional state and gain new perspectives. The situation will not change, but our perception will change. With which the reality changes.

The proposal is that we use our smiles to find health and happiness. In this way we are contributing to ourselves and our environment.

exclusive content Member This note is special for customers. Access all information now and without limits. Are you already a customer?

Login here

You have reached your limit of free notes. Access all information now and without limits.