The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Introduces New Arcanist Class, Zones, And More | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

by Team Bethesda

Master the new Arcanist class as you explore the eastern coast of mainland Morrowind in The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom!

Announced as part of Developer_Direct and ESO Global Reveal, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will be coming to Xbox consoles on June 20. The biggest release THAT DE 2023 introduces a new class, zone and story ideal for you and your companions that will allow you to learn, explore and discover.

The power of Oblivion

Necrom introduces an entirely new class—the arcanist— with which you can master three new skill lines (Herald of the Tome, Curative Runeforms, and Apocryphal Soldier). Each new skill line will help you deal damage, support your allies, and soak up punishment. As an Arcanist you can summon the Runeblades, which launch Oblivion-empowered projectiles at your enemies, or the Apocryphal Gate, which summons a portal to aid your party’s mobility.

With the new Arcanist Crux system, you will be able to use select Arcanist abilities to generate a new resource called Crux that will help you upgrade other abilities. How you spend Cross can have a huge impact on how you play your Arcanist, if you take the time to master all of the Lorelord’s gifts, you could become truly formidable.

explore new worlds

Necrom it also introduces two new zones to explore. Situated along the eastern coast of Morrowind, the Telvanni Peninsula It is home to mysterious wizards from House Telvanni and the great city of Necrom. for the first time since The Elder Scrolls: Arenayou will be able to walk the streets of this Dark Elf spiritual center.

Furthermore, this chapter reveals Apocrypha, the kingdom of oblivion by Hermaeus Mora. Dare you delve deep into the world of the Daedric Prince of Knowledge to discover the awesome wonders of the Infinite Library and even stranger places?

Both zones feature their own quests, NPCs, challenges (such as world bosses, excavations, public dungeons, a trial, and a new type of world event), and rewards, including new achievements, titles, item sets, collectibles, and more. Necrom also introduces two new companions to accompany you on your adventures, a Redguard Arcanist, Azandar Al-Cybiades, and an Argonian Guardian, Sharp-as-Night.

Shadows threaten Tamriel and Oblivion

As part of the Shadow Over Morrowind adventure, the upcoming Necrom Chapter continues a story that begins with the Scribes of Fate DLC. Hermaeus Mora’s realm of Oblivion has been threatened by a mysterious enemy, and the Prince of Knowledge needs a champion to help him defend a secret that, if revealed, could unravel reality itself.

While each release this year features standalone stories, each also builds on and expands on the larger Shadow Over Morrowind adventure. What you discover in the dungeons of the Scribes of Fate DLC will have consequences for the characters and events of the Necrom Chapter. Get ready for a fascinating and intertwining story!

Preorder Necrom

Master the new Arcanist class, venture into the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, and defend Hermaeus Mora from unknown threats in The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, available June 20, 2023 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Order in advance Necrom starting today in the Microsoft Store to receive unique bonus rewards at launch and immediate access to the Sadrith Mora Spore Steed mount and Sadrith Mora Spore Pony pet*.

*The Sadrith Mora Spore Pony pet will be available only until April 18, 2022.

