The emotional moment of 369 and his grandmother that moved everyone in the LPL

The JD Gaming toplaner, 369, had the special support of his grandmother from the public, a fact that has a particular story behind it.

This weekend, the most important League of Legends competition in China experienced an emotional moment outside of sports. By Week 10 of the LPL, JD Gaming defeated Ultra Prime 2-0 to establish themselves as the leader of the standings. However, All eyes were on the situation experienced by 369, a JDG toplaner, and his grandmother, who was in the audience.

Over the years, League of Legends left us with many exciting events that moved everyone and everyone. On many occasions, the importance of these moments escapes from sports, as happened in the recent day of the LPL. This Sunday, JD Gaming faced Ultra Prime, with the aim of securing first place in the standings. Anyway, all attention was focused on an elderly woman located in the public. This person was none other than the grandmother of 369who traveled to Shanghai (place where the LPL) exclusively to see his grandson. Of course, heThe relationship between the two has a very special story.

Recently, a clip from the stream of Knight (JDG midlaner) talking to 369 was popularized, in which he told him that he was very happy. When asked by the midlaner regarding the reason, the toplaner replied: “I’m going to bring my grandmother to Shanghai«. The bond that 369 maintains with his grandmother is very close, since she raised both him and his sister alone. Therefore, it is very likely that it has also been the great support of the player in his fight to become a League of Legends professional, a path that is not always supported by the family.

In short, JD Gaming won 2-0 against Ultra Prime and ended up as the leader of the Regular Season. However, the result clearly faded into the background after the very sentimental moment that he lived 369 with his grandmother. In fact, a fan wrote a sign that read “JDG win 2-0 please. Make the grandmother of 369 happy » and eventually his grandson complied.