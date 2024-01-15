The ending explained by Zendaya and Florence Pugh ahead of a possible sequel

Florence Pugh and Zendaya finally share their thoughts Dune: Part 2Which doesn’t look like a typical blockbuster ending (obviously, spoiler alert).

dune 2 Gives female characters pride of place, or more accurately lays the foundation for their roles Messiah of Doon, Léa Seydoux’s character has already been preparing for her future, while Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) has laid down her pieces for the Fremen and House Atreides to enter the war. But dune 2 Notably the film in which Princess Irulan first appears (It is also the Emperor’s Daughter who introduces the feature film).

And even if we don’t get to see much of his character at the moment, we can easily guess that he will have a major role in the sequel. Like Zendaya in the first film, Florence Pugh had to make a condition: accept a minimal role before gaining importance in the sequel. and even if dune 3 It should take time to arrive, Florence Pugh and Zendaya recently gave their opinion on the ending of the second part (and teased the sequel a bit).

Dune 3: Pugh vs. Zendaya?

In an interview given to comicbook.comInterpreters from Chani and Irulan shared their feelings on this tragic ending. Florence Pugh, whose character is about to appear after her marriage to Paul, believes that Irulan understood that she was not his chosen one, which does not prevent him from moving his pawns forward:

“I think this is really a moment where she realizes her power and her position in the future… and she understands that this is completely a business decision. And then there’s this moment at the end between (Paul and Chani), which is so heartbreaking, and I really believe (Irulan) understood that. (…) From (Chani’s) very sad face, she understands that this was not part of the plan (…) She is as important in this deal as she needs both of them (to follow). It prepares us for what’s to come next, which is very exciting. ,

look of trouble

According to Zendaya, dune 2 This is a story of broken hearts, far from the usual blockbuster: , I feel like this is a big sadness. There’s heartbreak, there’s betrayal, there’s loss and confusion. I feel like it’s quite a painful ending. It doesn’t end with, “Oh, someone won!” This is not him. (It’s) a lot of dreams and broken hearts.”

This ending is really cruel for Chaney’s character, who finds herself alone as she faces the desert. optimization of Messiah of Doon What promises to be an absolutely unforgettable event on screen, even stronger and more tragic than the second film. But we have to wait a little, because Denis Villeneuve could have made one more film before returning to Arrakis.