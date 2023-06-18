The escape after the Werchter boutique is also chaotic: “about two hours in line for the bus”

Not only was the ride to the Werchter Boutique a pain for many on Saturday, the getaway after the festival was also chaotic. “I’ve been waiting in line for the bus for about two hours, followed by at least an hour and a half on the road.”

“it took an hour and a half to drive the last five kilometers to the parking lot”, “two hours and still in a bad traffic jam to the Werchter boutique” or “already missed two concerts we wanted to see”. On Saturday afternoon, several disappointed festival-goers criticized Werchter Boutique’s organization in advance because they had not arrived at the festival grounds in time due to heavy traffic jams towards the various car parks. There were so many complaints that the organizers made a public apology. “We are doing our best to resolve everything as soon as possible,” it said.

Once on the field, however, all problems were not over. Some even had to face long queues to get food or go to the toilet.

© Belga

“five hours ago”

But even after that – American singer Pink stopped her performance around midnight – the problems were not over, as the many tweets and complaints show. “Vurcher Boutique was not ready for 70,000 people at the same time,” wrote qmusic presenter Vincent Wenzil on Twitter. “Note to yourself in Harry Styles next week: leave for the meadow five hours early and return home twenty songs into the end.”

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Others also dug up their pens online to complain, an overview:

(Read more below tweet)

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Both public transport and the car exodus ran with significant problems, even leaving the festival grounds after Pink’s concert was not easy. Only the two outermost exits in the corners of the arena were opened for it – which led to pushing and shoving among the attendees. No exceptions as reports of wait times of over two hours to leave the car park HBreaking News Some festival-goers even decided to sleep in their cars.

TW Classic is on the schedule on Sunday, starring American topper Bruce Springsteen. If it’s ok…