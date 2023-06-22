The Eternals #2: Moonlight Shadow

10 years after Tubular Bells multi-instrumentalist Mike Oldfield, thanks to his singing muse Maggie Reilly, had his biggest hit with a summery sparkling guitar ballad with a fatal outcome.

Number 2 hits come in all shapes and sizes. Some are now almost forgotten, others managed to achieve all-time status, despite the fact that they never reached the coveted number 1 position in the Dutch Top 40.

Mike Oldfield’s Moonlight Shadow entered the Dutch Top 40 exactly 40 years ago this week. The English multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was known for his lengthy compositions in the 1970s, but in the early 1980s he wanted to shift his musical direction to more accessible rock and pop songs. This resulted in their biggest hit, Moonlight Shadow, which reached the coveted No. 1 spot in our country.

Following the world tour for his seventh album Five Miles Out, Mike Oldfield began a new writing session. This resulted in one song reaching the 20-minute mark and taking up an entire chunk of its album. The song Crisis became the opening track on her eighth album, for which she sang herself. It is a typical Oldfield composition, stylistically similar to the opening theme of Tubular Bells (The Exorcist soundtrack). The song was the first to use heavy metal elements composed of sparkling synths with fast guitar parts. Mike was mesmerized by this style. He wanted to show a more artistic side and a more commercial side in his new album. The album was recorded at Tilehouse Studios in Denham, Buckinghamshire in the Autumn/Winter of 1982/1983. Oldfield co-produced the record with Simon Phillips, a jazz, fusion and rock drummer who played on Michael Schenker’s debut album and became Toto’s drummer from 1992 following Jeff Porcaro’s death.

Maggie Reilly is a Scottish singer who sang on some tracks on Oldfield’s previous album and also went on a world tour with him. He had a song initially called Moment of Passion for the album’s accessible B-side and for which he had previously enlisted Hazel O’Connor, but this did not yield the desired results. They booked Maggie Reilly for a studio session and initially sang their songs in a rock style. Oldfield suggested a more soft tone, like a lullaby.

Mike Oldfield was inspired by the film Houdini starring Tony Curtis for Moonlight Shadows. The film attempts to contact Houdini after his death through spiritualism. It has been suggested in the music world that the song’s lyrics are a reference to the assassination of John Lennon.

Moonlight Shadows was released on May 7, 1983 and cautiously entered the UK charts a week later. Another week later their album Crisis was released. The single took a month and a half to reach the British Top 40, but eventually peaked at No. 4. It progressed very fast in our country. A week after Tipparade, Moonlight Shadows entered the Top 40 at number 30 on 25 June. The single rose quickly and three weeks later was already at No. 2 on 45 Proudly Presents by the Stars. It wasn’t so much The Star Sisters that Mike Oldfield (and Maggie Reilly) kept from the top spot, but King of Pop Michael Jackson. With Thriller’s fourth single, Wanna Be Starting ‘Somethin’, he managed to score another No. 1 hit, mainly due to the maxi-single. Moonlight Shadows topped the National Hit Parade.

The album Crisis was received with mixed feelings by pop critics. The album became Mike Oldfield’s best selling album of his career. In the Stichting Netherlands Top 40 album chart it was again Michael Jackson (Thriller) who put Crisis at number one. The track In High Places, with vocals and lyrics by Jon Anderson, was released as a single in 1987. This was in response to then Virgin Records boss (Mike Oldfield’s label) Richard Branson and aeronautical engineer Lindstrand being the first people to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a hot air balloon. He flew from Sugarloaf, Maine, United States, to Limavady, Northern Ireland in 1987, a journey of 31 hours and 41 minutes. Kanye West sampled the song’s chorus for his song Dark Fantasy from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The second hit single from the Crisis album was Shadows on the Wall, which featured vocals from Roger Chapman, best known for the progressive rock band Family. This maverick rock song flopped in England and became Mike Oldfield’s third top 10 hit in our country. A year later, Moonlight Shadows got a summer successor. For France, it reached No. 3 in the Dutch Top 40, with vocals by Maggie Reilly (now uncredited) from Oldfield’s album Discovery.

Tubular Bells were labeled new age by many pop connoisseurs. An additional ‘creepy’ dimension was given to the instrumental track by the horror film The Exorcist. Moonlight Shadows is also not a happy song, despite the cheerful melody. A girl witnesses the death of her own lover, who is shot in the moonlight during a fight. A warm, soft summer flick with a tough message has now become classic #2.

Moonlight Shadows was number 2 behind Proudly Presents The Star Sisters (Van Stars on 45) for a week from 16 July.