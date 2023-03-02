“The European Champions Queue is dead”

With the start of Winter Split 2023 of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), Riot Games confirmed the arrival of something that many were waiting for. It’s about the Champions Queue, that exclusive server for the best players in the region, dedicated especially in this case to professionals. Although it was something long awaited and that many players required for a long time, it has finally become a decaying tool.

About this Champions Queue Erik Wessen spoke”Treatz«, former player for SK Gaming and who from time to time we see at the analysis table of the LEC itself. hours ago, Treatz noted that he spent approximately three hours looking for a match. of the Champions Queue, something for which he was ultimately unsuccessful. «I think the European Champions Queue is really dead“he said on his Twitter account.

Was sitting in Champions Queue for nearly 3 hours in a row without a game EU Champions Queue is officially dead https://t.co/aAIDBLvpoO — Erik Wessen (@Treatz) March 1, 2023

Does the European Champions Queue?

Several professional players and well-known members of the scene responded to Treatz after seeing this message. Some began to joke, rescuing comments from the past in which some European professionals blamed the players for the League Championship Series (LCS) of not training enough for international competitionssomething that is now being seen in Europe.

In the case of LShighlights that the European League of Legends community is not ready for these custom practice environments. Not at least as professionals from other disciplines would be.. What is clear is that not everyone has paid attention to this server from which a much better acceptance was expected.

We will see if the trend changes in the future or, consequently, they end up ending it or, on the contrary, they manage to revive it at some point.

