The European dream: this has been the International Pokémon Championship of Europe 2023

From April 14 to 16, 2023, the International European Championship 2023 of Pokemon in London, England. We had the privilege of being the only Spanish outlet to attend the event, and we will tell you everything about it in great detail: Pokemon Unite, Pokémon GO, Pokémon TCG and Scarlet Pokemon and pokemon purple.

As we told you in the introductory paragraph of this report, we have attended the 2023 European International Championship of Pokémon in London, England. Almost 3,000 Pokémon players —adding Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and Pokémon Trading Card Game— met at the ExCeL Exhibition Center in London in order to win the trophies and the succulent prizes and the pass for the World Tournament that will be held in Japan coming soon.

Pokémon International Champion Trophy 2023

Both the participants and fans and curious people who were in the area and who wanted to see professional Pokémon players perform at the highest level had access to the venue. In addition to the delimited areas for each type of game, there were also a couple of areas dedicated to Pokémon merchandising, a free play zone to various Pokémon titles on Switch and a stand so that participants who did not manage to qualify for trophies but scored reasonably high did not leave empty and could exchange the points obtained for objects such as stuffed animals, or Pokémon TCG expansions.

The ExCeL in London was very crowded: almost 3,000 players from all over the world attended the event

During the first days there was a relatively calm atmosphere. The tournaments were advancing, and the qualifiers were screening the players. The girl of the event was, indeed, in the finals, where the top 2 of each game was decided and category. So that attendees could enjoy the action, a stage with a huge screen was available at the event venue from which they could watch the games without missing a single detail.

We witnessed one of the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple battles on the main stage

Of course, Being European Champion was not the only incentive to attend these tournaments in London; it is one more step on the road that leads to the 2023 Pokémon World Championship, which will be held in Yokohama, Japan. there will be the creme de la creme of pokemon. Players who obtained enough Championship Points in this 2023 European Championship have automatic access to Day 2 of the Pokémon World Championship. Who will be the absolute king of Pokémon in the year 2023 will be decided here.

We already spoke to you in another piece of news about the results of the different Championships and their different categories, but we will leave them here again. Of course, we anticipate that unfortunately No Spanish player managed to lift a champion title.

Results of Pokémon TCG in the International Championship of Europe 2023

Junior Category

First place: Remi Lorenz [Estados Unidos]

Second place: Drake Zhu [NZ]

Senior Category

First place: Rune Heiremans [Bélgica]

Second place: Drew Stephenson [Reino Unido]

Master Category

First place: Alex Schemanske [Estados Unidos]

Second place: Tord Reklev [Noruega]

Results of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple in the International European Championship 2023

Junior Category

First place: Pietro Nihal Kaludura Silva [Italia]

Second place: Federico Corino [Italia]

Senior Category

First place: Mattia Cognetta [Italia]

Second place: Kylan Van Severen [Canadá]

Master Category

First place: Paul Chua [Estados Unidos]

Second place: Gabriel Agati Madeira [Brasil]

Results of Pokémon GO in the International European Championship 2023

First Place: Thomas “TontonBatteuse” Martin [Francia]

Runner-Up: Andrew “Nesabethan” Medhurst [Reino Unido]

Results of Pokémon Unite in the International Championship of Europe 2023

First place: Talibobo Believers

Fabio “Zervas” Bugler

Klaus “Klaus VIII” Zanaj

Adam “Megu” Friley

Conor “Toon Slim” McDermott

Leo “Lunderu” Chiba

Second place: Nouns Esports

Marc “G&Z” Ceprian

Martinez Hassan “Ghatlue” Al Abadi

Alberto “ADEsu” González Torralbo

Anton “BruvHD” Levi

Raoul “Sixsies” Monsanto

Frenchman Thomas “TontonBatteuse” Martin (center) being crowned Pokémon GO champion on the main stage

Pokémon Center: the dream store that every fan of the saga should go through

The 2023 European International Championship was not the only incentive to travel to London for this event; Parallel to the tournaments, a shop was opened pokemon center temporary in which there was all kinds of merchandising imaginable from the saga: stuffed animals, different Pokémon Trading Card Game sets, watches, clothing and footwear, figures, high-quality replicas of Poké Balls… and on and on.

Entrance to the temporary Pokémon Center store on the occasion of the Pokémon International European Championship 2023

There was also Pokémon exclusive products launched to commemorate the 2023 European International Championship, some of them with a purchase limit, we understand that to limit resale and speculation as much as possible.

Among the products that most caught our attention both for their finish and for how beautiful they were, we stayed with the electronic replicas of different poke balls of The Wand Company, an impressive statue of Latios and Latias of Kotobukiya, another no less imposing figure of Leon and his Charizard also from Kotobukiya or a pokemon chess in which different creatures represent each figure in the game.

The alpha and omega of Pokémon: the Poké Ball, the most basic device to catch them and the Master Ball, the ultimate Ball that never fails

Kotobukiya statue of Latias and Latios

Kotobukiya statue of Leon and his Charizard

Awesome pokemon chess

The price of each item actually depends on the type of item and its quality. The most basic ones, such as stuffed animals, ranged between 10 and 100 pounds —depending on their size and the specific line of stuffed animals— and other premium items designed for exhibition such as statues/figures and electronic replicas of Poké Balls were they could go perfectly at 200 pounds.

The crown jewel of the Pokémon Center: an exhibition center with the biggest and most beautiful stuffed animals available for sale

Ultimately, the visit to the pokemon center store was an experience on its own. The heterogeneous nature of the attendees in this part of the venue only says positive things about the Pokémon saga: it is liked by both sexes equally, whether they are adults, teenagers or children. There was a good vibes atmosphere and it was not uncommon to come across people wide-eyed after seeing a particular product that they had a crush on. Pokémon is a mass phenomenon that is still going strong more than a quarter of a century later of his birth.

Author’s Note: This trip would not have been possible without The Pokémon Company International, whom we thank for inviting us to this event.