The ever-growing eSports market

The eSports, also known as “competitive electronic games”, have experienced a surge in popularity in recent years. What used to be considered a reclusive and under-recognized hobby has evolved into a global phenomenon with a massive following.

eSports are a competition format where players compete against each other to demonstrate skills and abilities in a specific game. These events are usually organized and broadcast online, with large financial prizes and recognition for the winners, as well as being sponsored by major brands.

Games have evolved to include features and modes that encourage competition, and developers are increasingly working to make their games more competitive.

There are several factors that contribute to the rise in popularity and growth of eSports. One of them is the increase in technology, which allows for better game performance and higher quality in the transmission of live events. Investment in infrastructure and the creation of professional leagues and teams have also helped make eSports a viable and ever-growing industry.

According to well-known portals in the field such as ApuestasOnlineArgentina, the eSports market is expanding rapidly, with an expected growth in revenue of 25% per year in the coming years, in which the number of viewers is expected to reach 646 million and that the global market reaches 1,086 billion dollars in this 2023.

Popular games in the world of eSports include titles like League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and Fortnite. These games have a huge following and offer a variety of game modes that encourage competition. Other popular games include esports titles like FIFA and NBA 2K, as well as real-time strategy games like StarCraft II. With a wide variety of genres and platforms available, there is something for everyone.

As the world of eSports has grown there has also been an increase in the number of people betting on these competitions. This is partly due to the growing number of events and games broadcast live, which has forced the sector to expand the variety of betting options offered to viewers, such as:

Live betting: during an event or match in progress

during an event or match in progress Previous bets: before an event or match starts

before an event or match starts Bets on a single event: bet on the outcome of a single event or match

bet on the outcome of a single event or match Season bets: bet on the outcome of an entire season or tournament

Although eSports betting has increased in popularity, it is important to remember that it must be handled responsibly and under proper regulation. Gambling in general can be exciting and fun, but it must also be handled responsibly.

For this reason, it is important to avoid impulsive betting and taking the time to research and analyze the events and teams you are going to bet on, accepting losses and not trying to win them back by betting more is key to managing eSports betting responsibly. .