The Ezeiza LOL team won the competition at Gamergy Argentina 2023

They are Tomás Tello, Juan Manuel Vázquez, Mariano Vinelli, Agustín Moreno, Federico Ordoñez and Julián Etchebarne, who are part of the Ezeiza LOL team that won the silver medal at the Buenos Aires Games held in Mar del Plata.

Gamergy took place in Tecnopolis this long Easter weekend and it was its second edition in the country. The event had four stages, more than 40 stands, more than 200 content creators and 400 game stands. Throughout the weekend more than 62 thousand people attended.

The six young people who won the silver medal came together again for this event in which they not only won the final of the LOL competition, but also obtained a scholarship to study a career of their choice at the Sigo XXI University, which sponsored the competence. In turn, they will go on to represent the university in the next competitions, in addition to the Ezeiza district.

