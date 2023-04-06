The fact that Minecraft switched to strategy made me cringe, but I’ve tried Minecraft Legends and it’s a convincing mix – Minecraft Legends

4 hours of play have been enough to teach me all the virtues of this peculiar project, and there are many.

As much as I like his proposals, the strategy genre is one of the most imposing from the point of view of a newbie. With a brainy, cold and calculating mood, there is an air of seriousness and severity when approaching this type of game. With such a high barrier to entry, I think Minecraft Legends it’s just what these types of titles needed: a big, well-known and innocuous brand to serve as an entry point. Wondering how accurate that idea was, I went to the Microsoft Germany offices. to prove itand today I come to tell you about my experience with this peculiar spin-off.

But what is Minecraft Legends? If you have not been very aware of the latest movements within the legendary Swedish study Mojang you may be a bit lost when you hear about strategy and Minecraft . The creators of the most popular sandbox of all time are trying to expand the brand and use it as way of entry to other genres of videogames (something that, having worked with children in my teaching years, I love), and this time they have chosen the tactical as their enemy to demystify. Minecraft Legends (created in collaboration with Blackbird Interactive ) is, in effect, the game of action and strategy in real time of the already franchise.

I like that there is a gateway to the genre, but I don’t think that the correct way to create it is to extract its essence.

I know that strategy is not the devil. In my decades of gaming, I have tried various tactical games, such as Supreme Commander , star craft 2 either Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War , and no one has eaten me. Even so, I remember my first encounters with these video games and how huge, no, titanic that felt. Being a commander is not easy and there is a lot to watch out for, and this was my first concern when thinking about Minecraft’s hybrid RTS: “what if they do too watery?”.

Because yes, I like that there is a gateway to the genre, but I don’t think the right way to create it is through rip his essence and turn it into a shadow of what it truly is. Luckily, Minecraft Legends does not sin in this, and is positioned as a way simple and enjoyable to go in to command troops, but without being completely condescending to the first-time player. And this is something that is evident from the first minute of the game.





Minecraft Legends game modes

In my test session, I was able to enjoy so much story mode of the title as multiple multiplayer sessions. The first of these is, both literally and figuratively, the tutorial to be able to play with friends. Yes, there are tactical congeners that have a great campaign, but as a general rule this is used not only to tell a story, but as a kind of introduction to all the systems and their synergies as a requirement to, later, be able to make the jump to the online games. Minecraft Legends is no different, and it welcomes us with a plot as harmless as cuca: we will have to create troops using creatures and golems from the Minecraft universe to face the invasion of the piglins.

Tired of having to go to great lengths to collect large amounts of a ton of different materials in order to build? Automate it!

At the content level, it is true that I did not have the opportunity to spend a lot of time on the story either. From what I saw, I agree that it is a very sweet effort to bring the smallest and inexperienced to the concept of leading troops and relegating actions to them. In Minecraft Legends you will have the A, B and C of your gender partners. collection of resources? Check. Construction of bases and structures? Check. whatCreation and control of units help you? Check. What is not so “Check” is the way in which the game uses its light versions, and that is where the most ingenious section of it comes in.

Tired of having to go to great lengths to collect large amounts of a ton of different materials in order to build? ohautomate it! With your melodious lute, you will be able to summon small beings that will search for those resources for you within a specific area. You can arrive, give the order and go to perform other tasks, and that is something that Legends has inherited from the most hardcore RTSand. Although it is true that if you take a look at games like Command & Conquer or Age of Empires, the one who controls everything is… an entity divorced from the action. Sometimes with a name, other times without, the important thing is that it is incorporeal, oblivious to all the action, and here that aspect is different. This is your story and you are going to have to forge it with the company and support of all the beings you meet, but always by their side.

Let’s build!

your character will be the center of action and you can use it in many different ways: explore the map in search for secrets or enemy bases, attacking together with your troops to finish off smaller units or give the coup de grace to other players, or being present to command your minions are some of the tasks that you should review. This gives an easier perspective for newbies to chew on, while ending up with a much more dynamic and personal gameplay loop.

How could it be otherwise, both for a RTS like for a minecraft game, the construction is going to be a crucial part of this adventure. On the one hand, you have classic structures from strategy games that will allow you to create more units or obtain different bonuses for your bases or resources. On the other hand, in addition to that, you will also have the possibility of creating some elements that allow you to move around the maps and opt for alternative approaches to the situations that are presented to you. A large lava pit can be circumvented by a bridge, for example, or you can also reach unreachable places if you create some convenient stairs. This also gives the game a certain sense of emergent gameplay that adds to its dynamism.

As I already said, in Minecraft Legends your own avatar will be the one in the front row of the fight. Using a banner, you are going to have to craft your allies, and lead them to victory with a series of very simple commands. Personally, I was only able to play with a controller, which is usually the most limited input method compared to keyboard and mouse, and even then.I never felt surpassed for their missions. These, which went from rescuing villagers to destroying enemy camps, prepared me for two things: walking through the procedural world of Minecraft Legends and seeing its benefits and teaching me the simple and advanced control modes.

And it is that the controls of the game are, in my opinion, the smartest part of his entire approach. Normal mode allows you to simply do one press to pull your troops in and one more to launch them straight forward. Simple? Yes. Cash? Well the truth is that also. Its more complex control mode, on the other hand, lets you select units by race or role and send each of the groups you plan to do completely different tasks, giving you a more granular approach to your strategy. All this, in addition, feels very intuitive and agile with the use of the controller, another of my biggest concerns. Of course, the issue of gameplay and its ease:complexity ratio is very well measured. But what happens when we extrapolate all this to online battles?

This is the Minecraft Legends campaign

Like I said, the campaign for me is a long and entertaining walkthrough of the game, while the online multiplayer PVP mode is where it really comes out. the soul of the RTS. They will be the typical base defense games, and this is where construction and all its structures shine the most. You’re going to have to balance collecting basic resources, looting bases from piglins, which hoard important resources, the defense of your nucleus and the destruction of your enemies. Games can be up to 4 against 4, and the communication and organization They are going to be ideal parts of this, something that, in my opinion, is a great success.

It is true that in our sessions there were some moments that seemed to stretch out without remedy, in general the multiplayer experience was satisfying and fun. You have several mounts to use, which give you different effects and make each player a unique danger, many building elements to pay attention to, freedom when planning your defense and attack, and a threat piglin that intensifies over time. If I had to define my feelings in a few words, we would say that Minecraft Legends multiplayer is not only its core, but also a dynamic approach and tempting to lure us into competitive strategy.

In general, my hours with Minecraft Legends were spent thinking about everything the potential which has the title As a gateway to strategy, the title from Mojang and Blackbird Interactive oozes not only personality, but also charm and accessibility. It is an easy game to control, but with a potential level of complexity that will make you come back to it and not get bored right away. I love what is being done with the Minecraft brand and look forward to not only more projects like this, but a long life full of updates and content for this commitment to the most casual and accessible hybrid RTS. I am left wondering, yes, how veterans of the genre will see it, but perhaps it is as simple as assuming that this game is not geared towards them, and nothing happens. For now, we have to wait until April 18 to be able to enjoy it as much in xbox-series like on PC. Remember that also comes to Game Pass!

