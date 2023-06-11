‘The failed plane of Ronquières’: the boat lift is out of service indefinitely

The inclined plane of Ronquières is blocked because one of the boat lift entrances has fallen down. It is not yet clear when this will be resolved. Sure: nuisance would be limited, as hardly any ships pass through.

A lot of ink has already flown over Ronquieres’s inclined plane. A boat lift was built to facilitate traffic on the Brussels–Charleroi Canal. The canal has a total of 55 locks to bridge the height difference of more than 100 metres. At Ronquières, a curved section with 16 locks was replaced by the famous ‘inclined plane’.

People have been talking about the world’s largest inclined plane since as early as 1968. In the section before Charleroi, the canal crosses a bridge supported by concrete pillars with a diameter of 2 m. A boat takes approximately 22 minutes to complete the entire journey. The building also provides its own energy. The total cost was around 3.1 billion Belgian francs (about 77 million euros), twice the amount estimated at the start of construction. The Slippery Slope is regularly cited as an emblematic dossier for waffle iron politics in our country.

Suez

Last weekend a gate at ‘Bin One’ fell down. Cause: One of the cables broke, probably due to wear. And the timing couldn’t have been worse, as ‘bin two’ has also been out of use since 2018 due to refurbishment work. As a result, no boat can use the boat lift anymore. Normally, these works take a few weeks, but Wallonia hopes to speed it up and reopen ‘Bin 2’ first.

The situation is reminiscent of the blocked Suez Canal, but this comparison is not correct. For example, on weekdays only ten to twelve boats pass through and can now follow the diversion. “It’s a cool piece of technology, but it doesn’t work really well,” says Dirk Huelbrock, professor of mathematics at KU Leuven. “There are probably four such ‘slippery slopes’ in the world and we see them all falling apart. It is a very heavy structure with many moving parts. A simple elevator in an apartment building is already difficult to maintain.” And it is of a completely different order of magnitude.

Furthermore, Huelbroek noted that the inclined plane also has technical flaws. “In 1977 engineer Daniel DeWale had already pointed out that the wheels were not fitted correctly. And yet, the slippery slope has continued to operate since it opened in 1968. “But I think it’s more due to limited use than manufacturing.”