Four days of heavy guitars, a bright sun, a depressing Guns N’ Roses and a Helmut Lotti that got everyone’s attention: it was Graspop 2023!

editorial

It was day one: Axl Rose’s failing vote, middle fingers up and cashless drama



sculpture stephan temmermann

‘you know where you are? You’re in the diesel, baby… you’re going to die!’ Opening day at Graspop was very hot. that’s why the voice came axl rose so felt bad? The GN’R frontman ran on stage for three hours as usual. But (especially) in the highs, the 61-year-old singer sounded very out of tune. Slash and Duff couldn’t fix things. It was almost as bad as the cashless system failing. Luckily, there were also plenty of bands that were in shape.

Read all about it here!

It was day two: Disturbed’s therapy session, AC/DC’s clones, and 45 minutes of pure energy



statue Thomas Swertwegher

But AC DCGraspop has no shortage of Kal clones and hardcore icons. machine Head There was a separate closing act on the main stage. Full of fire and airs. But amidst all the hard things, there was room for mental wellness, too. regarding the passage Disturbed will be spoken for a long time.

Read all about it here!

It Was Day 3: Parkway Drive Do Their Best, Slipknot Have A Bad Day



image eva beaussert

On the third day of Graspop 2023, temperatures soared again at Steinhey, thanks to the sun and another clean selection of bands. These were the five best Saturday concerts at Graspop 2023.

Read all about it here!

It Was Day 4: A subtle Mötley Crüe, a rocking Johnny Depp and a triumphant Hell(l) Mute Lottie



Image Alex Vanhee

Last day of the show: A blast def Lepparda very good motley crew even more! and Metal Dome, which turned out to be too small for him he(l)mut loti,

Read all about Graspop Day 4 and Helmut Lotti’s triumphal procession here!