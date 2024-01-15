The fake doctor from the Berga hospital also worked for the RACC on the Montmelo circuit

Sara Sissi, a 31-year-old woman originally from Olot, who hid even from her surroundings that she was neither a doctor nor a nurse, as this newspaper reported, Investigated one from last july Burgh Court By Imposter both work together a dozen health centers Scattered throughout the Catalan region. As RACC itself confirmed, this company is one of those that hired Sarah and, like previous companies, did not find her lacking in qualifications.

unrest in the sector

“Was I transferring patients to a fake doctor? “My blood boils, no one can get around it,” lamented one health worker contacted by this newspaper, adding that for two years he regularly met Sara at the Montmelo circuit, a A facility that also hosts the Formula 1 World Championship. Moto GP.

Sara was there as a doctor from RACC – the winning company – while drivers like Fernando Alonso or Marc Marquez were racing, although it would have been strange for her to take part in them as there is an extraordinary medical delegation for those events. For a star to pass through Sara’s hands there would have to be a mass disaster, which did not happen. yes for whom Sara attended it was for the rest test pilot Less glamorous but relevant, something national.

His case has highlighted some of the controls that exist in the recruitment of health workers

without any explanation

According to this employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, those responsible for her appointment have not given proper explanation or taken the matter seriously: Sara worked for racc for a period of approximately two years, which is between 2021 and 2022, is part of the medical team that must be present when a motor competition takes place, on closed circuits or on open roads, such as rallies. Or even in the health services that this company provided at large events like festivals and exhibitions. Places where “almost always” he insists there is someone who needs medical care.

When contacted by this newspaper, RACC admitted that it had hired the fake doctor. A spokesperson for the company is understood to have limited its employment relationship with the suspect to specific services – competitions and festivals – and avoided specifying how long it lasted.

“leaning forward”

“She was very visionary. “She was not afraid of anything,” this health worker describes her, who remembers her wearing RACC clothes and a bib with the logo identifying her as “Doctor” during competitions. Intermingles with health workers.

“It was shocking that he was so young and had two careers,” he admits. Sara claimed to have degrees in medicine and nursingSome? Unusual, especially at his age. Also striking was “how green it was”, although not to the extent of raising suspicion as this source reports that it is not unheard of for personnel to perform this task of medically monitoring engine tests. Those who are hired, despite having the qualifications, still show very low levels of preparation.

“He treated my mother very well”

This newspaper has also contacted the daughter of a patient treated by Sara in January 2023 at the Berga hospital, where she worked for more than half a year as a doctor in a delicate area such as the emergency room. Her testimony is still astonishing as she says that Sarah looked after her mother in a “very humane” way.

“We were calling CAP for a month and a half and we went to Berga hospital three times,” he recalls. In this state of inattention, the fake doctor reassured her: “Don’t worry, let’s take a look at it,” she claimed he told her. Sarah sent her mother to gynecology and there she insisted that she be monitored. Thus, according to this woman’s story, her mother was diagnosed with a serious infection. In the next few days, Sara also came to inquire about his well being.

some control

In recent years, Sara Established the professions of doctor, nurse and ambulance technician A dozen health companies, including the Decius University Hospital or the Sant Bernabé Hospital in Berga, provide care to patients and prescribe medicinal treatments.

Hired by dozens of these companies, including Transport Sanitary de Catalunya (TSC), which works for the Generalitat’s Sistema d’Emergency Médics (SEM), the Hospital Universitario de Vic or a cosmetic surgery clinic in Catalonia , has left. discovered some controls This follows to verify which professionals serve Catalan citizens.