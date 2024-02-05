The family fortune behind the Jose Cuervo tequila brand is driven by

With Jose Cuervo as the main shareholder for nearly 50 years, the Beckman family has seen its fortunes grow thanks to the tequila business. They have also leveraged the agave business into the tourism industry.

Juan Francisco Beckman Vidal’s wealth has increased by more than 30% in the last six years. 83 year old businessman Jose Cuervo, owner of the famous tequila brandWhich has allowed him to secure a place among the top 400 millionaires in the world published by Bloomberg.

Although Beckman Vidal’s fortune is not new, it was only in 2017 when he entered the popular list of the world’s millionaires., Until then, his company Bacal – which sells the popular Jose Cuervo – was not listed on the stock market, a report from Forbes reminds that many of these rankings need to take into account.

Then his wealth was estimated at 5.2 billion dollars, today it is about 7 billion. It’s a fortune that comes as an inheritance, His main asset is in the José Cuervo Group, where he has managed the majority of shares for almost 50 years.

Jose Cuervo is the brand that markets Largest volume of tequila in the world: more than 35 billion nine-liter cases annually, according to a report by the CEO. About 5 billion of these cases are sold in the United States, the country with the highest demand for this alcoholic beverage. Even above Mexico, which is the leading producer.

Beckman Vidal formally left Bacal in 2021, when – although he retained his right to vote on the board – he transferred his shares to his children. The company was distributed between his son Juan Domingo Beckman Legoreta (51%), his daughter Karen Virginia Beckman Legoreta (34%) and other minority shareholders (15%). Who have acquired papers through the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Juan Domingo, 55, CEO of Jose Cuervo Group And Forbes estimates his personal wealth to be around $4.5 billion. “The company has chosen to position the distillate of blue agaves as one of the best in the premium segment, a strategy that has proven correct, as it recently overtook American whiskey to become the second most valuable spirit beverage in the world. United States of America”, analyzes the report of the special magazine.

other business

Man does not survive on tequila alone. Although the Jose Cuervo brand alone represents 36% of Bacal’s profits – the parent company of the entire group -, The business has diversified into other beverages such as whiskey and vodka., A report from El CEO reminds that he also has business in the tourism and hotel sector.

Everything related to tequila, The family has developed two luxury hotels (Villa Tequila and Solar Las Animas), in Jalisco. a cultural center cultural center(Juan Beckman Gallardo), who give tours related to the art, culture and history of tequila. and other immersive tourist experiences.

They run a train tour (Jose Cuervo Express) through the areas where agave is grownFrom Guadalajara to the city of Tequila where you visit the old La Rosena distillery. It includes game shows, music, food tasting, cocktails and shows.

