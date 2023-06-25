The famous ending of ‘Inception’: Christopher Nolan explains (kind of)



Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer will be released soon. This large scale biopic will undoubtedly leave you with vital questions. Nolan loves to do this. For example, many people still wonder whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character is dreaming at the end of Inception.

Now that Nolan is on his press tour oppenheimer Of course he is also asked about his past films. Speaking to Wired, Nolan explained that the end of start Not just about whether Dominic Cobb is in a dream at the end of the movie.

end start

“The ending of Inception… has a nihilistic outlook on that ending, right? But he (Cobb) has also moved out and is with his kids. The ambiguity isn’t emotional ambiguity. It’s an intellectual one for the audience,” said a somewhat enigmatic Nolan.

Nolan Coupled start otherwise equal oppenheimer, “It’s funny, I think, to find an interesting connection between Inception and the Oppenheimer ending,” Said the dear director. “Oppenheimer’s ending is complicated. Complicated feelings.”

interpretations

In the past, Nolan has already indicated that he himself doesn’t always know what he meant by his films and it’s logical that he has different ideas about the endings of, for example. start,

“So there are interpretations that can be imposed on the film, not necessarily what I had in mind,” Nolan later said start Just appeared in the cinema.