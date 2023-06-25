The farewell menu ensures a delicious end to the restaurant Ter Vanguard (Izegem)

After nearly 35 years, Geert Vandermeersch and Sonja Patin have brought an end to their famous restaurant, Ter Wengeerde. There was no follow up and he put his property up for sale. It will of course end on July 24, but not before serving up a delicious farewell menu.

Geert VanderMeersch and his wife and sommelier Sonja Patin say goodbye to their customers with a very final menu. A selection of different courses: Lobster cocktail, hand-shelled prawns and pink grapefruit, Gilt-head bream fillet, bacon, diamond tenderloin, fried duck liver, shiitake and truffle potatoes. A wonderful farewell at the renowned restaurant of Burgmeister Vandenbogerdalen.

“After 34 years it has been good. In all those years behind Ter Vangaard’s stove we didn’t turn down a culinary opportunity. Until farewell on July 23rd, we serve an exquisite menu.

Geert Vandermarsch has been active in the hospitality industry since the age of 15. “Most of it is at Ter Vanegaarde,” says the chef. “After eight years at Röslerseestraat, we have become a permanent fixture at Burgmeester Vandenbogerdalen with Ter Vanegaarden.” By the way, the name comes from a small greenhouse with vines that adorned its first place. In the meantime, occasional visitors and regular customers flocked to Ter Vanguard, where their food was spoiled. “We have provided and still provide an attractive choice menu. We always choose the freshest local produce. Both for lunch during the weekdays and for the menu during the weekend. We also offer one or two starters and a choice between meat or fish as a main menu. (read more below photo)

© Frank Meurisse

In those nearly 35 years, the owners have certainly seen things change. “This adds to the list of allergens that we take into account. We also experienced the Corona period. This inspired us to start with takeaway service. But after all this, we are sure of one thing: after a quiet period, a busy period always comes.

But soon there will come a quiet period for Geert Vandermeersch and Sonja Patin, which will be long, as from July 24 they will be closing the doors of their restaurant forever. There is no follow-up. Free time will be spent with the children and grandchildren, walking and cycling, the occasional trip out of town and cherishing the memories of the beautiful times experienced at his restaurant. “For example, in the time of Pekers gastronomy. Then we worked with several restaurants. Each prepared a menu and it was offered at the same price. But we will also often think about the customers. Some have become true friends.”

Reservations can be made via www.terweyngaerd.be or by telephone on 051 30 95 41.