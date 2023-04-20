The fashion now is to dress Barbiecore style: are you going for it?



Bubblegum pink is the main color, guarantees Kisley Gomes Photo: Disclosure

The Barbiecore trend, a style that is inspired by the image of the Barbie doll and is characterized by all-pink looks and a feminine and cheerful look, exploded after the release of images of the Mattel doll movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film is scheduled to premiere in July 2023 in Brazil.

The trend was featured in looks by celebrities and fashionistas, gained fans and inspired designers around the world ― such as Valentino who created his own shade of pink, based on the style, in 2022. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway and Harry Styles passed wearing clothes in Valentino Pink PP.

For Kisley Gomes, a color specialist and co-founder of ColorApp, a Brazilian color combination application, the Barbiecore style is a rescue from the 2000s and the Barbie movie reinforces this trend.

“Bubblegum pink is the main color of the feature. We are living in an era with more vivid, cheerful and fun colors. It is possible to rescue the nostalgia of the color of playful characters that are part of our childhood and repertoire”, says the specialist.

Increased demand for pink clothes

A survey by the Lyst fashion platform points out that searches for pink clothes increased by 78%, while interest in dresses with a Vichy checkered print, often used by the doll, rose by 45%.

“For many decades the color pink was associated with the feminine universe, with fragility, but it has been reframed and now it also represents the strength and power of women. You can see the rise in the desire to wear bright hues and bold combinations as a reaction to months of quarantine and social distancing. In addition, there is a multitude of roses such as pink, gum, orchid, rose, baby, magenta that can be combined with each other or not. It is possible to please all tastes”, concludes Kisley.

And to help with the combinations of pink and chess, ColorApp does all the work through combinations with the color of the clothes photographed at the time or from images saved on the smartphone. The analysis shows which season of the seasonal method the color belongs to, allowing the user to discover the most suitable shades to compose the look of the day or the decoration of an environment.