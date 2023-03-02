The fashion world got into video games

In December 2015, the revered French fashion house Louis Vuitton gave a surprise announcement about the ad campaign for his upcoming spring-summer collection. The new range of clothing and accessories would be modeled on screen and on the pages of glossy magazines not by a famous actor or pop star, but by a video game character: the pink-haired warrior “Lightning” from final fantasy xiii.

Nicolas Ghesquière, the brand’s creative director, told reporters that Lightning seemed like the “perfect avatar for a global heroic woman.”

The fictional character even gave interviews to promote the collaboration. It was not the first time that a fashion brand collaborated with a major video game. Previously, H&M, Moschino and Diesel they made digital clothes for The Sims.

Diesel had its own island in the ambitious metaverse predecessor of Playstation 3, home. However, in the last two years we have witnessed an explosion: Balenciaga and Ralph Lauren in Fortnite; Balmain in need for speed; Tommy Hilfiger and gucci in Roblox; Mark Jacobs and valentine in Animal Crossing, lacoste and Burberry in Minecraft.

Most collaborations now include both digital and physical collections: when lacoste was associated with Minecraft, the company created a complete wardrobe of clothing and accessories; when Balmain was associated with Need for Speed ​​Unbound last November, she created a themed limited edition of her B-IT sliders, while “Eleonore,” the runner from the video game, rocks a dress from the fashion house’s Fall 2022 collection.

Why is this happening now? How did video games become popular places to reveal and promote new fashion lines?

“Younger generations don’t think of it as ‘my physical life’ and ‘my digital life.’ It’s just all the same.”

In part, of course, it is due to the numbers. Currently, 3 billion people play video games worldwide, which generated a revenue of 200 billion dollars in 2022.

It’s an absolutely huge entertainment industry, with a very diverse user base, and it’s still growing.

“Businesses want to be where consumers are. It’s as simple as that,” says Federico San Martín, director of associations and licenses for Minecraft. “The video game industry has grown rapidly, it has surpassed Hollywood. Traditional marketing evolved. Twenty years ago, television advertising was everything, but I have two teenagers at home who don’t watch TV. The consumer is now in video games.”

Burberry meets Minecraft. Photo: © Courtesy of Burberry and 2022 Mojang AB.

It is also related to the way people play. Minecraft, Roblox, Animal Crossing and Fortnite they became digital meeting places, both to chat with friends and to play games. “The reality is that more and more people are living in these worlds, our lives are becoming more and more digital,” says Phillip Hennche, director of channel innovation at Burberry.

“Virtual worlds are increasingly part of our own world. The younger generations, especially, don’t think of it as ‘my physical life’ and ‘my digital life’. It’s just all the same.” Although television is fragmented into a huge variety of television services, streaming Competing against each other and within very specific fan communities, great video games provide broad and reliable spotlights.

“Minecraft it is broad, diverse and neutral in terms of gender,” says San Martín. “Minecraft It’s in xbox, playstationsmartphones… They even play Minecraft in the Vatican. Video games are where the dollars are,” he adds.

Gen Z gamers who grew up with smartphones and social media are used to exploring and expressing their identities in digital spaces: they expect video game characters to be conduits of their own sense of style, which has led to a increasing focus on personalization and customization of avatars.

video games like Fortnite, Animal Crossing and Grand Theft Auto They offer thousands of digital outfits and accessories to buy and wear, often locking the best items behind in-game achievements, so getting them gives them extra status.

“This is a space where you constantly need to show off and show off your skinsto have something that nobody else has”, explains Matthew Drinkwater, director of the Fashion Innovation Agency of the London College of Fashion.

“This idea of ​​self-identity largely coincides with what fashion means, especially in the field of luxury. There is something visceral and emotional about the way fashion is bought; nobody buys anything simply for functional reasons in that sector of the market. You buy it because you fall in love and because it expresses something about you. And those same emotional reactions are reproduced within virtual spaces”.

Balenciaga’s Fortnite 3D billboard in Times Square, New York. Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Video games also accept the creativity and imagination of the players. Houses can be built on Minecraft, design interiors in Animal Crossingcreate levels in Fortnite, and these aspects attract fashion houses. “Burberry has its roots in the outdoors and exploration and discovery, all these pioneering adventures that are part of our heritage, clothing the great expeditions that went to remote parts of the world,” says Hennche. “And that’s what it’s about too. Minecraft… Minecraft It is an incredible place of creativity.”

The pandemic also had a massive effect. “It changed everyone’s perspective on where a generation began to spend a lot of their time,” Drinkwater says.

“Platforms like Fortnite and Roblox they attracted a large number of people and, for the first time, the industry was forced to enter virtual spaces. It wasn’t just about playing, it was about connecting. It consisted of spending time together. It didn’t seem silly to the fashion industry to participate in it.”

“Each digital universe has its own physics, so there are no limits to what creative minds can bring to life.”

Marc Jacques Burton, who founded the fashion label MJB and has dressed music artists like Jay-Z and Drake, recently collaborated with Overwatch 2with the production of a capsule collection of clothing based on characters from the video game.

“Every time I work with someone, I get to understand their way of thinking. I get to pick up on his energy and his influences,” she explains. “The Genji garment is made of organza and has some spike effects that are really complex to do. We sew the fabric in circles and thus the peaks are created. Hopefully the people who like it Overwatch recognize it as something Genji would wear.”

Actress Wallis Day wears the MJB Overwatch collection. Photo: MJB/Blizzard

“The cape we made was silk, another complex piece to design. It had the lightning bolt pattern on it. MJB everywhere and the colors and the fluidity of Kiriko. She was really beautiful. It was great for me as a designer, because I had never done a cape before. Work with Overwatch It really pushed me over the edge.”

Drinkwater envisions that fashion brands will use the same digital assets that are used to create both physical and digital collections. “One of the most exciting aspects of the technology is that it allows for incredibly easy customization,” she says.

“I could scan a physical product, I could put it in (3D modeling program) Blender and immediately start changing the textures. A consumer could say, ‘I’d like to see it green,’ and we could. And if we can move production much closer to the retail point of sale, then consumers could be in the store looking at garments that we could change instantly and make locally.” Add.

Perhaps the titles of final fantasy of the future will not be simple marketing spaces, but shop windows. you can play as lightning, then change the colors, textures and size of your suit, go to a store and have them do it for you. It is cosplay on a large scale. Or perhaps the next generation of great fashion designers will create garments entirely for digital spaces, allowing them to transcend the physical limitations of real-world clothing.

Animal Crossing fashion… (left to right) Crossing the Runway, inspired by a Bottega Veneta AW19 look; Mark Jacobs; Nook Street Market, inspired by a Prada look; Marc Jacobs and Crossing the Runway, inspired by a look by Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS20.

“I think that’s why virtual fashion is so exciting,” says Hennche. “Each (digital) universe has its own parameters and its own physics, so there are no limits to what creative minds can bring to life.”

Hennche conceives garments that would break the rules of texture, shape, gravity and functionality; fashion designers could act like Cinna in The Hunger Games, creating dresses that burst into flames. In Burton’s words, “This has just opened up a whole new world. Traditionally, a designer created a physical product that he sold in a store. Now I think there will be many opportunities to create virtual clothes, virtual skins, even virtual weapons, which can then be made available in a video game. This will bring all the worlds together… I’m looking forward to seeing how these opportunities within gaming evolve. I think we’re just scratching the surface, really.”

For 30 years, haute couture has made timid forays into gaming culture, always ready to show its understanding of new trends and technologies. But now, instead of being something to play to pass the time, video games are places where you can hang out; they are shopping malls; they are catwalks. If the big tech companies have their way and build a highly profitable multiverse, the future of gaming and fashion will be linked forever.