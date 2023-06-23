The fashion world is suddenly seen en masse in this eye-catching trend

Blame it on the festive seasonspring/summer 2023 catwalk and mermaidcore: The clothes that you would normally pull out of the wardrobe for a party, we now see as a major summer trend. Thinking: Metallics, Glow And sequins In all colours, shapes and sizes. We see so many fresh and cool variations of the glittery stuff and although it took some getting used to, we have to say: now we’re big fans of it too.

best trends for this summer

It may seem like a challenge to match these items with the rest of your wardrobe, but trust us: It’s easier than you might think. The secret to looking stylish like Pernille Tisbeck, Emilie Sindlev and Hailey Bieber? mix your glitter, sequins etc Metallics Of informal Item so it doesn’t look like you’re headed straight from the office to the club.

Of course you can make it as crazy as you want. From glittery full, transparent outfits to subtle ways to embrace the trend, such as a metallic bag or pair of shoes. Queen madam trend? Emily Sinlev, who knows how to inspire us time and again with her dazzling looks. Need some inspiration? We cataloged our favorite looks of the Danish influencer and quickly found the prettiest items.

shop hot trends

it’s always nice to have match set Back and if it’s up to Emily, it can’t strike hard enough. She herself went for a full metallic set from Versace, for a look we love wearing to our next party.

Skirts are a huge trend and the more flowy, the better. The Danish influencer paired her Sachs Pots skirt with a Chanel bathing suit (these days they can even be used as a top!) and a pair lease holder mule.

Selected femme skirt with sequins

€149.99

€104.95 (30% off)

Take out your party dress from the wardrobe, because this summer you can wear it for a picnic, in the city or even on the beach. Opt for subtle accessories like Emily’s for a chic look all out With more engaging copy.

You can wear a subtle top like this to the office as well, which will make it a perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Our advice? Choose minimal sparkle, so you can be sure you’ll enjoy it for years to come.

5

glitter accessories

Gleaming Accessories Work as Perfect Accessories Giving final touch In every look and Emily has proved it once again. These shoes and bags were already extremely popular last year, but this summer we will meet them again.

