The fashion world is suddenly seen en masse in this eye-catching trend

Blame it on the festive seasonspring/summer 2023 catwalk and mermaidcore: The clothes that you would normally pull out of the wardrobe for a party, we now see as a major summer trend. Thinking: Metallics, Glow And sequins In all colours, shapes and sizes. We see so many fresh and cool variations of the glittery stuff and although it took some getting used to, we have to say: now we’re big fans of it too.

It may seem like a challenge to match these items with the rest of your wardrobe, but trust us: It’s easier than you might think. The secret to looking stylish like Pernille Tisbeck, Emilie Sindlev and Hailey Bieber? mix your glitter, sequins etc Metallics Of informal Item so it doesn’t look like you’re headed straight from the office to the club.

Of course you can make it as crazy as you want. From glittery full, transparent outfits to subtle ways to embrace the trend, such as a metallic bag or pair of shoes. Queen madam trend? Emily Sinlev, who knows how to inspire us time and again with her dazzling looks. Need some inspiration? We cataloged our favorite looks of the Danish influencer and quickly found the prettiest items.

