The father of Rihanna’s baby is at the center of her new Fenty Skin campaign

He is promoting a new lip balm.

Couple A$AP Rocky IRihanna Shows dreams to the whole world. The two American stars recently became parents to two adorable little boys: rzaBorn in 2022 and riotBorn in 2023. since, They make more than an iconic couple, a family that is stylish, extremely talented and inseparable. so much that Rihanna invites her baby daddy to promote her brand new lip balm From its Fenty Skin brand.

In a short video published on the social networks of the brand of the “Work” singer, we see A$AP Rocky Wore the new Lux Balm, A “B“Barbados Cherry Lip Balm”original island of Rihanna, a product ,Enriched with Vitamin E and Shea Butter that revives dry lips with instant hydration”, The music accompanying the video is not unknown to the public. This is “Riot”, taken from the discography of the membera$ap mob Released last July. The campaign was easily recognizable in the lyrics, “Flossy, glossy, no, bitch, it’s not lip gloss / There’s luxe balm in my palm / New collaboration with my baby mama”We can hear his rap.

The rapper said this in a recent interview with Complex his wife’s creativity, “He is a phenomenal creator, I am always ready to cooperate with my partner”, He follows: “There’s a lot of things we’re going to be collaborating on, kids’ products, there’s a lot to look forward to”, Last November, he also announced: “I think we’re doing a really good job of collaborating and having a baby. I think it’s our best creation yet.”