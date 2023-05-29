The father of the slain Tamara remains silent with neighbors and friends: “I still do not understand that she had to die” (Sint-Niklaas)

On Monday evening about 120 people gathered in front of the home of Tamara Engels, who was murdered a week ago. White balloons were released and flower arrangements were made.

Tamara English. , © Tamara English / Facebook

The narrow Schoolstraat in Sint-Niklaas was packed with somber friends and family of Tamara on Monday evening. His former employer, Osiris Solar Center, organized a silent wake after it was learned last weekend that he had been violently killed. Many people turned up to leave flowers and candles at the door of the house.

“always cheerful”

Neighbors also came to express condolences. Nicole and Eddie say, “Tamara was a very friendly young lady who always said hello when we met her”. “When she was expecting a package but wasn’t home, it always came to us and she was very grateful to us.”

Meanwhile, Tamara’s ex-boyfriend is in jail on suspicion of murder. Nicole and Eddie say, “However, we never saw the man and we never heard the fight.” “Tamara’s life should never have ended in this cowardly way.” (continue reading below photo)

© Carlo Coppejans

“brings back memories of that happy girl”

Among the people is Rosita, a retired woman who has known Tamara since childhood. Rosita says, “She was our girl next door when she was little, until she was about 12 years old. “My daughter often used to babysit and she also used to visit our house regularly. Tamara was a very nice and happy child. When I heard what had happened, all the memories of that happy girl came flooding back. I couldn’t sleep for two days.”

look criminals in the eyes

Dirk Engels, Tamara’s father, who lives in Thailand, was also present and addressed the crowd. He told how Tamara ended and thanked the people for the huge turnout. (continue reading below photo)

Father Dirk Engels thanks those present for their presence. , © Carlo Coppejans

“Tamara will be cremated and I am taking her urn with me to Thailand so she can be with me forever. I am very relieved that the culprits have now been caught. But I still don’t understand why he had to die. When the time is right, I want to look criminals in the eye and ask what they have in common.

After a minute’s silence, dozens of white balloons were released in memory of Tamara.

© Carlo Coppejans

© Carlo Coppejans