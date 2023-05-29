The Festilix Top 17: Several new arrivals including King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard King

Festilix Top 17 is our own hit list compiled by the Festilix community. Froukje not only holds the lead this week, but is in the top 3 twice. Only Boygenius manages to fight his way through it.

Every Monday the Festilix Top 17 will be announced and you determine the contents of this hit list! All you have to do is cast your vote. You can do so by clicking on the link given below. Of course you can also give your suggestion. Note: Vote before Sunday.

VOTE HERE!!!

The Festileks in Top 17 of week 22

This week we say goodbye to Brian Chayton, Jessie Ware, Beach House, Taylor Swift, Confidence Man and Metallica. So it will be replaced by 6 new quotes, of which King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard is the largest. Check out all the new songs and edits in the list below!

Froukje – ‘To the Light’ (+0) Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough” (+1) Froukje – ‘If I Were God’ (+4) King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – ‘Gilla Monster’ (New) Blur – ‘The Narcissist’ (New) Foo Fighters – “Under You” (New) National Ft. Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’ (-5) Nothing But Thieves – ‘Disturbed’ (+8) Spinfish – ‘Spring’ 22′ (-1) Queens of the Stone Age – ‘Emotional Illness’ (+0) Jorja Smith – “Little Things” (New) Linkin Park – ‘Lost’ (+1) Thundercat ft. Tame Impala – “No More Lies” (-9) Ghost – “Jesus He Knows Me” (-7) daft punk ft. The Voidz – “Infinity Repeating” (New) Depeche Mode – ‘Ghost Again’ (-5) Japanese House – ‘Sunshine Baby’ (New)

Festilix is ​​also a platform for festival lovers on Spotify. For final preparation or review, we provide Festival Playlists, Headlining Setlists, Specials and of course the Weekly Festlix Release Radar.