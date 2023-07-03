The fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ appears to be following ‘The Flash’ example: Theaters definitely aren’t packed



After a somewhat mixed reception, the first box office weekend Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director James Mangold’s film is not impressive at all. The film seems to be a flop as well. Admittedly, the worldwide revenue of $152 is reasonable, but the film cost between $250 and $295 million to make.

Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken Or ruby kiuvmans: teen with tentacles In fact, DreamWorks Animation fared poorly during its premiere weekend. It only made $5.2 million in the counter states and $12.8 million worldwide.

topper and flop

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Has been performing consistently well and has been at number two for the past six weeks. The film now has a worldwide gross of $607.3 million. glitter In its third weekend it declined sharply again at -67% to reach only $5.0 million in the States and is now $245.4 million globally.

Wes Anderson asteroid city The Jennifer Lawrence comedy grosses $3.8 million in its third North American weekend don’t mind It is now worth a little less than $50 million worldwide.

North American box office top 10

Production budgets are not always official. On average, 55% of the proceeds go back to the movie studios. The figures below come from Box Office Mojo.

1. (n) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – $60,000,000 (Week 1)

2. (1) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

3. (2) Elements

4. (4) No hard feelings

5. (5) Transformers: Rise of the Beast

6. (n) Ruby Gilman. juvenile kraken

7. (7) The Little Mermaid

8. (3) Flash

9. (8) Asteroid City

10. (7) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Source

$60,000,000$152,000,000$250–295 millionturns– $11,500,000 (Week 5)$339,871,821$607,271,821$100 millionturns– $11,300,000 (Week 3)$88,778,805$191,678,805$200 millionJuly 12– $7,500,000 (Week 2)$29,310,952$49,310,952$45 millionturns– $7,000,000 (Week 4)$136,110,066$381,310,066$200 millionturns– $5,200,000 (Week 1)$5,200,000$12,770,000$70 millionturns– $5,150,000 (Week 6)$280,998,328$526,098,328$250 millionturns– $5,000,000 (Week 3)$99,250,938$245,350,938$200–220 millionturns– $3,800,000 (Week 3)$18,144,710$29,490,710$25 millionturns– $1,800,000 (Week 8)$354,875,623$835,724,752$250 millionturns