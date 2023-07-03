The fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ appears to be following ‘The Flash’ example: Theaters definitely aren’t packed

After a somewhat mixed reception, the first box office weekend Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director James Mangold’s film is not impressive at all. The film seems to be a flop as well. Admittedly, the worldwide revenue of $152 is reasonable, but the film cost between $250 and $295 million to make.
Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken Or ruby kiuvmans: teen with tentacles In fact, DreamWorks Animation fared poorly during its premiere weekend. It only made $5.2 million in the counter states and $12.8 million worldwide.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Has been performing consistently well and has been at number two for the past six weeks. The film now has a worldwide gross of $607.3 million. glitter In its third weekend it declined sharply again at -67% to reach only $5.0 million in the States and is now $245.4 million globally.
Wes Anderson asteroid city The Jennifer Lawrence comedy grosses $3.8 million in its third North American weekend don’t mind It is now worth a little less than $50 million worldwide.
Production budgets are not always official. On average, 55% of the proceeds go back to the movie studios. The figures below come from Box Office Mojo.
1. (n) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – $60,000,000 (Week 1)
total U.S.,
$60,000,000
Whole world,
$152,000,000
Budget,
$250–295 million
2. (1) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – $11,500,000 (Week 5)
total U.S.,
$339,871,821
Whole world,
$607,271,821
Budget,
$100 million
3. (2) Elements – $11,300,000 (Week 3)
total U.S.,
$88,778,805
Whole world,
$191,678,805
Budget,
$200 million
issue nl,
July 12
4. (4) No hard feelings – $7,500,000 (Week 2)
total U.S.,
$29,310,952
Whole world,
$49,310,952
Budget,
$45 million
5. (5) Transformers: Rise of the Beast – $7,000,000 (Week 4)
total U.S.,
$136,110,066
Whole world,
$381,310,066
Budget,
$200 million
6. (n) Ruby Gilman. juvenile kraken – $5,200,000 (Week 1)
total U.S.,
$5,200,000
Whole world,
$12,770,000
Budget,
$70 million
7. (7) The Little Mermaid – $5,150,000 (Week 6)
total U.S.,
$280,998,328
Whole world,
$526,098,328
Budget,
$250 million
8. (3) Flash – $5,000,000 (Week 3)
total U.S.,
$99,250,938
Whole world,
$245,350,938
Budget,
$200–220 million
9. (8) Asteroid City – $3,800,000 (Week 3)
total U.S.,
$18,144,710
Whole world,
$29,490,710
Budget,
$25 million
10. (7) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $1,800,000 (Week 8)
total U.S.,
$354,875,623
Whole world,
$835,724,752
Budget,
$250 million
