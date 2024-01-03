The fight against cancer: They discovered how to predict whether patients suffering from leukemia will respond to epigenetic drugs

“The strength of a tumor against one drug leads to its sensitivity to another drug. Hence the importance of molecular studies,” the expert explains.

A study from the Spanish Leukemia Research Institute Josep Carreras sought to answer this question. Why some leukemia patients respond to treatment with epigenetic anticancer drugsWhile others do not.

The research, led by a team led by Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute, was published in the journal. Cancer Research Communications.

“We decided to focus our study on one type bone marrow cancer, where are they made leukemia blood cellscalled myelodysplastic syndrome, because its treatment option is an epigenetic drug azacytidineblocker of DNA methylation, We studied what was happening at the DNA and protein levels in thousands of cells isolated from these patients at two time points: Before and after receiving epigenetic therapy, Esteller explained.

inquiry details

The researchers specified that they managed to characterize more than 30 cell subtypes and 50 genes, allowing them to see that Patients who responded to drug treatment had a particular profile at the individual cell level.

In particular, he presented a Decrease in the number of mutations in progenitor stem cells and granulocytes -a type of immune cell that contains small particles – and immature monocytes – a type of white blood cells -, indicating that epigenetic therapy – developed by modifying gene expression – has little chance of success, according to the researchers.

However, for patients who are resistant to epigenetic drugs, the good news is that some of them have been discovered. new mutations what is visible may be targets for other drugs Specifically directed against them.

“As if it’s a game of cat and mouse between doctors and cancer, The resistance of a tumor to one drug results in its sensitivity to another drug. Hence the importance of molecular studies at the single cell level that allow not only prognosis, but also prediction of the disease. “This leukemia may be sensitive,” he concluded. Esteller.

