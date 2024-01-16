The film will be broadcast again on TF1 soon, find out the date

If you are one of those people who like to vibrate to the sounds of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper a star is born, We have good news for you: the film will be broadcast on TF1 soon. We tell you more.

a star is bornThe tragic love story between Jackson and Allie enthralled crowds when it released in theaters in 2018. Since then, fans have never missed a chance to immerse themselves in the story as it progresses with bonus catchy songs brilliantly performed by Lady. Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

So get out your diaries because a star is born Will be broadcast in prime time on TF1 Sunday 28th January next. Then you can prepare the tissues in advance and warm up your vocal cords to carry on with the song. “shallow” Rediscovering Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut.

Attention, a star is born netflix will leave soon

For those who couldn’t wait until they saw it again a star is bornIt is known that the film is also available on Netflix, but not for long. According to the insert displayed on the streaming platform, a feature film starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Will disappear from the catalog on January 31st.

a star is born This is the fourth film adaptation of this story and suffice it to say that this version was a huge success. The film was widely acclaimed by the public and critics upon its theatrical release, receiving at least 8 Oscar nominations and 5 Golden Globes, as well as the award for Best Original Song. “shallow.”