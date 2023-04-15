The film with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock electrifying and that will take your breath away

Bullet train (Bullet Train) is an action movie starring brad pitt and directed by David Leitchdirector of Deadpool 2released in 2022 in theaters.

The film that still has Bad Bunny and Joey King in the cast, with the special participation of Sandra Bullock, is in the catalog of HBO Max.

It is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetlein Kōtarō Isaka.

In the film, “Joaninha” is an unlucky hitman who is determined to do just one more job in a calm way after having gone through so many others that got out of his control.

Fate, however, has other plans; and his latest mission puts him in a direct collision with lethal adversaries from all over the world.

CONTINUES AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

All with conflicting but connected goals on the world’s fastest train, and he must find a way to disembark.

From the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, One’s bad luck will be another’s luck on this wild, action-packed, wildly chaotic journey through modern-day Japan.

Bullet train it’s an interesting mix of elements from different movie genres.

It is an action thriller that features a plot that resembles movies like Between Knives and Secrets It is Murder on the Orient Expressbut also has a touch of John Wick It is Crashing in New York.

Although it may seem over the top, the film offers a fun and exciting option for anyone looking for an action movie experience.

It stands out for its focus on the main character, in addition to having heavy doses of humor, which may not appeal to all fans of more traditional action.

The cast is also a standout, with some fantastic cameos that are sure to surprise viewers.

While it could be considered an over-the-top action movie, it’s a total blast and a great choice for those looking for a fun and exciting movie.

If you manage to see the film as a joke, you will certainly enjoy every moment of this production.

Cast: who is in the film?

In addition to Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullockthe film also features Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio e Bad Bunny.

Bullet train based on the novel Maria Beetlewritten by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka.

This novel is the second book in the author’s Hitman trilogy, whose first novel was adapted into a Japanese film. Grasshopper in 2015.

At the Rotten Tomatoes54% of 328 critics gave the film a positive review, with an average rating of 5.6/10.

The site’s critics consensus reads: “The colorful cast of Bullet train and the high-speed action are just about enough to keep things going after the story goes off the rails.”

O Metacritic gave the film a weighted average score of 49 out of 100, based on 61 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”.

Bullet train it’s an absolutely entertaining movie and worth watching, especially if you like action.

brad pitt steals the show, demonstrating all his charisma at the highest level. The movie has its problems, sure, but it’s sure to be great entertainment.

Bullet train is available on HBO Max.

See the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you are looking for something interesting to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!