The film with Jessica Chastain that won her the Oscar for Best Actress

Based on a true story, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a biographical drama directed by Michael Showalter which tells the story of the famous religious television personality Tammy Faye Bakker.

With a strong cast, including Jessica Chastain It is Andrew Garfield in the main roles, the film portrays the rise and fall of the career of Tammy Faye and your husband, Jim Bakkerin the evangelical media of the 1980s.

Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain) and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) are a couple of preachers who gain fame and fortune in the world of evangelical television.

Tammy Faye, in particular, becomes an iconic figure thanks to her flamboyant style and heavy makeup.

However, as their fortunes and success grow, accusations of financial corruption arise, leading to the Bakkers’ downfall and criminal trial.

CONTINUES AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

In addition to Jessica Chastain It is Andrew Garfieldthe cast has Vincent D’Onofrio, Cherry Jones It is Sam Jaegerbetween others.

With an intriguing story and captivating performances, The Eyes of Tammy Faye it is a film that is certainly worth watching. Jessica Chastain is especially impressive in her role as Tammy Faye, bringing to life the famous religious figure’s complex and charismatic personality.

The film is based on a 2000 documentary of the same name, directed by Fenton Bailey It is Randy Barbato.

Furthermore, Tammy Faye Bakker played an important role in popularizing mineral makeup, and many believe that her excessive use of makeup in public was a way to hide the side effects of an eye condition.

Jessica Chastain won Best Actress at the Oscars 2022.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye has received positive reviews, especially for the performance of Jessica Chastain. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a rating of 70% based on 193 reviews.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an engaging film that combines drama, humor and nostalgia.

Although an account of religion and the media of the 1980s, the film is still relevant today, especially at a time when many still question the financial and moral integrity of religious leaders.

Furthermore, Jessica Chastain’s performance is impressive and emotional, making the film a memorable experience.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is available on Star+.

Watch the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you are looking for something interesting to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!