the films of the franchise in order » Pop Séries

Animation Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premieres in 2023 in theaters

the writer of The Ninja Turtles wants a sequel to the 1990s trilogy.

Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the heroes first appeared in comic book form in 1984. The successful animated series The Turtles debuted in 1987 and garnered a large fan base.

In the story, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael and their mentor, Master Splinter, fight villains in New York City.

The idea for a new film

Writer Bobby Herbeck and producer Kim Dawson were trying to make a sequel to the original trilogy. According to Comicbook, Herbeck spoke with Steve Barron, director of the first film, as well as Brian Henson, son of the late Jim Henson, about the project.

“Yes. The answer is yes. We are trying to make that happen. We want to restart. Our fans came up to us on Instagram, they said, ‘Why don’t you guys reboot the first movie?’ We would love to do that. The truth is, this property, now established after 30 years as part of our modern pop culture, is not going away. It will only continue to grow. I mean, we talked to Steve Barron about it and Brian Henson, and if there was an opportunity, if one of the studios saw fit, I think we could go back and reboot… Imagine if Brian Henson had access to the technology he has today to make these costumes and everything. I think it would be awesome.”

Who are the Ninja Turtles and how did they come to be?

The turtles became mutated as they came into contact with a radioactive substance. After the contagion, they developed fighting skills and strength, starting to fight crime.

The group is formed by Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and Leonardo. All names are a reference to artists from the Renaissance period. Each of the heroes has a specific personality and skills, let’s get to know them better.

Raphael

Known to be the most nervous of the group, he has a rebellious temperament, often stubborn and with hilarious tantrums. His red mask and his weapon called Sai are his trademark. Elektra, Li Mei (Mortal Kombat), Xena also use the same weapon as Raphael.

Michelangelo

He is the most humorous of the brothers, with his extroverted personality he guarantees much of the comedy in the plot. His mask is orange and he masters the Nunchaku weapon, and is passionate about pizza.

Donatello

Known to be the most pacifist of all the brothers, Donatello prefers to use intelligence rather than force to solve his problems. With his purple mask and staff, he is always ready to help his brothers in the fight against evil.

Leonardo

He is the leader of the group and a loyal disciple of Master Splinter. Very calm and mature, he is the most centered of the brothers. Leonardo masters Katanas and wears a blue mask to fight crime.

Now that we know the most famous group of turtles in the world, let’s remember the main titles of this successful franchise and talk about the new film that hits theaters on August 3, 2023, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Films

The Ninja Turtles achieved resounding success and consolidated themselves, not only on TV or cinema, but in the world of games and comics. Check out now the main adventures of this irreplaceable quartet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

This was the quartet’s first feature film, directed by Steve Barron. In the plot, the heroes need to save Master Splinter from the terrible villain Destroyer and his allies. They have the help of April O’Neil and Casey Jones.

The turtles are victims of a trap and Splinter ends up being taken by the villain. Raphael was followed by the Shredder as he took April to the hideout, after the fearless reporter was attacked.

Obviously the film was a box office and critical success, making fans old and new fall in love with this quartet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

A year after the success of the first film, fans were treated to more adventures from this quartet of heroes. Directed by Michael Pressman, the film is a sequel to the 1990 film.

In this new phase of the plot, we see Shredder take back command of the Foot Clan and swear revenge against the Ninja Turtles. Seeking out his enemies’ weaknesses, he discovers the source of the turtles’ mutation and becomes even more dangerous.

Two villains make up the universe: they are Tokka and Rahzar. The film also reveals, albeit superficially, the origins of Master Splinter as well as the Turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The third film is directed by Stuart Gillard. In this continuation, the reporter April is transported to the past, after buying an item in an antique shop.

Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello need to race against time to rescue April, because in 60 hours the object’s power will run out and they will be trapped forever in that space-time.

An electrifying film, with many adventures and mysteries, which closes the first great trilogy about the Ninja Turtles with a golden key.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Return (2007)

The was the first film made with computer images (CGI), directed by Kevin Munroe.

After years of fighting crime and evil, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo find themselves in a transitional moment in their lives. They are trying to balance their lives as New York City fighters and vigilantes, with their desires to live like normal young people.

However, peace is threatened when the evil Maximus Kong, who is looking for an ancient artifact with mystical powers, sends his army of ninjas and mutated creatures to capture the heroes.

The Turtles must save the city and stop Kong from achieving his nefarious goals. They have the help of April O’Neil, the reporter who has always supported their adventures, and a new ally, the mysterious vigilante named Casey Jones. The cast includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chris Evans and Nolan North.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

It was a reboot of the first feature of the series, but ended up receiving a lot of criticism from fans. Directed by Jonathan Liebesman and with a famous cast, with Megan Fox, Will Arnett and Johnny Knoxville, the film did not achieve the success of the original.

One of the most criticized points was the lack of character development.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Directed by Dave Green, it got good reviews from the public.

In the plot, journalist April warns the Turtles that scientist Baxter Stockman plans to rescue the Destroyer from jail. In parallel, the Clan of the Foot attacks the convoy that was transferring Destroyer from one penitentiary to another, managing to free him.

Stockman uses a teleporter to try to help the villain escape, but ends up being transported to another dimension. In it, he meets Krang, an alien who tells his plans to invade and dominate Earth.

Obviously, it is up to the protagonists to prevent such catastrophes from plaguing our planet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears, the film shows the brothers trying to conquer New York with extraordinary missions.

In the new adventure, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael and Leonardo have even more surprising mutant powers and still love a good piece of pizza.

Let’s follow the quartet still young and at the beginning of their careers. The animation promises to bring more dynamism and humor to the story. In the official trailer released, Master Splinter also appears younger.

The cast has hot names like: Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Shannon Brown Jr. (Mikey), Micah Abbey (Donnie) and Jackie Chan (Master Splinter).

With conspiracies and many mutants, the new film promises to reinvigorate this beloved franchise for several generations.