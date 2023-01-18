the final leak of the skin of Peter Griffin (Family Guy)

More than two years ago, it reached the internal archives of Fortnite the rumor of one of the collaborations that could be one of the most powerful to date. A bombshell that was none other than a possible series of skins from Family Guy.

A lot of time has passed since then, and in between, last May 2022 another folder with files from family guywhich were questioned because Epic Games began to troll by putting false folders and files among the real ones, to try to cover the leaks and reduce their veracity.

Two years have passed since the first rumors, leaks and trolling, but now it seems that we can speak clearly that a Family Guy skin is coming to Fortnite. The first of a long and exciting list of projects that Epic Games could shake hands with, and launch a totally unstoppable and overwhelming collection of skins in 2023, with the possible appearance of Super Mario, Barbie, Ninja Turtles or Fast & Furious among other.

Fortnite has been working on a male skin codenamed “FrenchFry”, which was the codename of an accidentally leaked backbling that had frames from Family Guy. The skin is most likely Peter Griffin. (via @FN_Assist & @GMatrixGames) pic.twitter.com/nXSbl33mjo — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 12, 2023

Everything revolves around that now the file ‘French Fry’ returns with force, a code name that was already discovered to be related to frames of a clip of Family Guyand that it would be to hide a Peter Griffin’s next skin for the battle royale.

At first it was questioned again, but in the last few hours it has been revealed that part of the development team has indeed been working on a male skin for an upcoming collaboration under the same French Fry code name. White and bottled.